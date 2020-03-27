Local jails trying to stay as safe as possible during COVID-19 outbreak

TRI-COUNTY — While many Kentuckians are practicing social distancing and keeping away from large groups of people to keep their families safe from COVID-19, each of the Tri-Counties’ jailers are working hard to keep the large group of people they oversee safe as well.
“It’s a tough time, but we’re up to the challenge. We’re just trying to make sure that we take all of the proactive steps that we possibly can in order to do our part in making certain this doesn’t become a bigger problem,” said Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley.
Mosley said his staff was in their third week of changes implemented at the jail to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The first thing that we did was basically lock the building down to anyone from the outside entering the building other than essential employees,” Mosley said.
Both Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons and Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson have said their jails have closed their facility to the outside public as well.
All three jails have video visitation capabilities that allow inmates to talk with family and would-be visitors through programs similar to FaceTime or Skype.
“We also have a device called ‘chirpers,’" said Hammons.
Chirpers are devices Knox County inmates can rent for a fee. They allow inmates to text and receive texts from loved ones. Each text costs approximately 10 cents according to Hammons, and is limited to 160 characters.
Hammons also told the Times-Tribune that her staff was working on giving each inmate a $10 phone card that would provide around 40 minutes of talk time. The cards are being purchased through the jail’s commissary revenue, which is required to be spent on the jail’s inmates.
Each jail has had to cut back on the programs they offer to help prevent the spread through inmate gatherings. This includes all three facilities suspending their work-release programs under the state’s orders.
“We’ve cut down all outside traffic,” said Lawson on the Whitley County Detention Center. “That includes our GED, Work Certificate program, our religious programs, which we do six days a week here, and any nonessential traffic has been turned away. That’s at the recommendation of our Governor.”
Lawson said his staff disinfects the jail at least three times a day, once per shift. He said staff was using a chemical called “Quat 256” to help sanitize the Whitley County Detention Center.
Under directive from the state’s Department of Corrections, none of the Tri-County’s jails are transferring local inmates to one another.
“All open jails are working with each other with housing,” explained Lawson. “If you come in here on a different county’s warrant or any traffic through that county, we’re just housing all of those and not charging each other for right now. That really reduces the transfers between jail to jail.”
Each jail has set up procedures for new arrivals. Temperatures are taken and monitored at each of the jails when a new inmate is processed.
“We do an assessment immediately. Anyone with a temperature over a 100.4 would be sent with an officer to get further medical evaluation. Once they don’t show any signs or symptoms to the corona[virus], we are housing them at least four days, three to four days, in what is called our detox area, and we check their temperature every four hours,” said Lawson on Whitley County’s procedures.
According to Mosley, last week officials converted the old Laurel County jail into an intake center. When new arrivals arrive at the old jail, they are placed in a cell with other arrivals that day. Inmates are monitored for the recommended 14 days and if they show no signs, symptoms or fevers, they are then transferred over to the new Laurel County Detention Center.
“We’re very, very fortunate to have the facility that we have,” Mosley said. “We have multiple isolation cells within the facility. We also have two negative pressure cells, that in the event that we did have someone who did test positive for the virus, they would be in one of those negative pressure cells. Their ventilation is totally independent from the rest of the building.”
Hammons, like the other two jailers, says her staff checks new inmates' temperatures when they arrive at the Knox County Detention Center.
“If it’s 100.4, then we don’t take them into the facility. They go to a hospital to be evaluated at that time,” said Hammons.
The new Knox County Detention Center also houses 20 isolation cells, which would be used if any current Knox County inmates were to show signs of the coronavirus.
The Knox County Detention Center holds 295 beds, but Hammons says she has been overpopulated since the first month following the center’s opening. They currently have 351 inmates.
“I think it has as far as being clean and considerate of wiping down surfaces,” Hammons said on if the overpopulation has played an impact on her staff’s response to the coronavirus. “I think so, because of our being overcrowded we really have tried to be healthier and more sanitary. When you have that many people all together, you have to kindly watch out for your space and the germs and everything that you might come into contact with and be able to cope with it.”
To help cope with the stress of the situation, Hammons has implemented policies like the aforementioned calling cards and chirpers. She also says commissary money has been used for things like pizza and other incentives.
“It’s a strenuous time on the inmates, as well as the staff,” explained Mosley, who also said that last week his staff ordered doughnuts for inmates.
“We bought that from one of the local doughnut shops here. We’re trying to also be a good partner in the community, and support our local restaurants and things that are obviously realizing the struggles during this time,” Mosley continued. “We’re going to be doing an additional pizza meal for our inmates [Wednesday]. Then we also purchased Rook cards and passed them out to every cell. Just to give them some extra activities, given that their movement is limited and they’re confined to their cells during these periods.”
All three jailers tell the Times-Tribune that they do not currently have any inmates who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19. All three recognize the stress that this situation has on everybody, including their staffs and other law officials.
“We’re one of those services that cannot be canceled and our folks have to come to work, and work under very difficult conditions during a very stressful time for our employees and our inmates," noted Mosley. "We really want to commend our staff of doing such a great job on all of this and our medical staff have been terrific through it.”
“I would just like to let the public know that their judges and their prosecutors are working really well with us right now to get theses people in and out of jail in a timely fashion while keeping public safety at the highest priority," Lawson said. "As well as law enforcement, they’ve helped us out a lot and we’re working well together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.