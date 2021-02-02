CORBIN — When Hank Gevedon gets a lyric in his head, it won’t go away until he has written an entire song with it, which is how Gevedon has written and produced four CDs now.
“I’ll get up in the morning and hear a lyric and it will bug the fire out of me until I get it written down, and 24 hours later, without thinking about it I will sit down and write five verses and it’s a song,” he said.
Since then, Gevedon and his wife, Deb, have produced and distributed over 4,000 CDs to friends, family members and anyone else they feel led to share it with.
“Each year, my wife and I have been blessed to produce a CD of Christian or spiritual music,” Gevedon said.
Most recently, he and his wife created an album of songs specifically for people in recovery, or as he calls them “songs to stay sober to.” The album, “Tornado,” has 11 songs all written by Gevedon and performed by Christian artist Jake Harding.
Gevedon said he wrote these songs to help those recovering from addiction, but even more specifically for those who are in Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program to “help people deal with their hurts, habits and hang-ups.”
“We all have situations, we all have baggage and things we’re working through,” Gevedon said. “It’s designed specifically for people with substance abuse problems, alcohol and drug problems.”
Gevedon said that he first got involved with Celebrate Recovery through his church and has since been sharing his story and music with different Celebrate Recovery groups in the area.
“When I deal with someone who is newly sober they say, ‘I don’t have music, I don’t have inspiration or anything to listen to,’” he said. “We are really pleased to be able to offer some words of encouragement and some songs that are spiritual to people that may be hurting and need them.
“There’s a lot of Christian music out there but this was specifically written for addicts to have something to hang onto.”
For the first time, rather than producing hard copies of CDs, Gevedon has the entire “Tornado” album downloaded online where people can then download and listen from their own devices for free. Gevedon said people who feel led to may also leave a tip on the website.
“We stepped out of the land of CDs and stepped into downloads but a lot of people don’t want to take something unless they can give something back,” he said. “I put a place on there where you can leave a tip if you download the music because people don’t feel like they’re contributing until then.
“If you leave me any money, I promise I will squander it and waste it on making another CD.”
Gevedon hopes to continue making music that inspires people with plans already in the works for his next album.
“I’m trying to give the people who are trying to stay clean and sober something to hang onto,” he said.
Gevedon will be presenting his newest album “Tornado,” as well as doing the first public showing of the music video for the song “Foot of the Cross” at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin during their Celebrate Recovery meeting on Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.
To download the album, visit www.reptiletool.works. To view the music video for “Foot of the Cross,” visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvkAwAVEuak&feature=youtu.be.
