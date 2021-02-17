FRANKFORT--The proposed horse racing facilities in Corbin and Williamsburg will be moving forward after the passing of Senate Bill 120, a bill that legalizes historical horse racing machines by redefining pari-mutuel wagering in Kentucky.
When Keeneland and Red Mile had to make the difficult announcement that their historical racing operations would temporarily be closed after the Kentucky Supreme Court declined their petition to rehear a case regarding the legality of some historical horse racing machines, officials were unsure of the future of the two facilities, despite being optimistic that they still had a future in the area.
At the time, Bruce Carpenter, the director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Corbin Industrial Development Commission, said he was extremely hopeful that some legislation would be passed to keep the facilities alive while Keeneland Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Vince Gabbert pledged that Keeneland would be working to address the issue once the legislature resumed the following week.
Officials were pleased to hear that after a nearly three-hour debate, the bill went through its final passage on Thursday when the House of Representatives voted 55-38 to send Senate Bill 120 to the desk of Governor Andy Beshear, who previously endorsed the bill.
Gabbert said that with the passage of Senate Bill 120, both facilities will be moving forward with plans to do so expected to be released in the near future.
"The passage of SB 120 makes all the difference in the world," said Gabbert. "It has provided the necessary certainty to move forward and we have already begun working with our partners on a potential timeline for moving forward and expect to have that detailed out for the communities in the coming weeks and months."
