TRI-COUNTY — Several local high schools have announced alternative plans to honor the class of 2020.
The Corbin, Williamsburg, and Whitley County school districts have all announced that each district will stream a pre-recorded graduation ceremony to honor their graduating seniors.
Whitley County Superintendent John Siler told the Times-Tribune that local superintendents and principals met on a Zoom conference call with health officials from the Whitley County Health Department to discuss alternative graduation plans.
“It’s really nice because you’re sitting there in Zoom sessions with superintendents and principals and we’re sharing ideas,” Siler said. “It’s almost going to be mirror images of each other in how we do it. The number of kids at each school is going to vary, the color of the gowns are going to vary, but the format is going to be very, very similar,” he explained.
Each school district will have scheduled times for seniors to arrive at the school to be filmed walking across a stage in their caps and gowns. Video clips of seniors walking across the stage will be edited together, along with pre-recorded speeches from school officials, senior class officers, valedictorians, etc. Once edited, each school will stream their graduation ceremonies online for family members and community members to watch.
“We are going to pre-record all parts of the baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies and our amazing Redhound broadcasting crew are going to edit them into two ceremonies we will broadcast to everyone through the Redhound TV website and other district platforms. So, while we won’t be together physically May 20 and May 24, we will be together virtually,” the Corbin school district released in a statement.
Corbin Independent will be filming May 11-15. Appointments are alphabetical and will be made between noon-6 p.m. each day. Each student will be permitted to be accompanied by up to four family members.
The school district also announced that it would be printing programs as souvenirs and that each senior would receive two copies of the program in a packet of materials that will be mailed to each senior later this spring.
Seniors will be contacted by their schools with specific directions, along with the date and time seniors are to arrive at their schools. School officials are scheduling specific times to film to ensure the safety of all those involved, to keep the process running smoothly, and to ensure those editing the ceremonies have enough time to do so before airing them.
Whitley County’s virtual graduation is scheduled to air on Saturday, May 23. Siler said the school planned to start filming on May 18, and that each senior would receive a copy of the virtual graduation ceremony for free. The high school's IT department is responsible for filming and streaming the ceremony. Where the ceremony will be streamed will be announced at a later time.
Whitley County will also handle its senior walk and the distribution of the senior class’ life changer certificates differently. Siler said that this year, instead of having its senior class walk down the halls of their elementary school, the high school would be creating yard signs for each elementary school with the names of former students graduating in 2020.
Once the signs are placed, students are encouraged to travel to their respective elementary school to take pictures with their sign.
Whitley County seniors will be able to fill out their life changer certificates, certificates given by seniors to school district employees who have changed their lives, online. Siler said that the certificates would be emailed to school employees.
Williamsburg has announced that its virtual graduation will take place May 24.
The Knox County Public School district has announced its plans to honor graduating classes from Knox Central and Lynn Camp as well.
On Sunday, May 17 at 4 p.m. Lynn Camp High School will host its senior celebration parade. Seniors are encouraged to decorate their cars and will meet in the Poplar Grove Church parking lot. Seniors will then be escorted by first responders circling the parking lots of the both the elementary school and high school.
Lynn Camp’s Baccalaureate will be held that same day in Poplar Grove’s parking lot beginning at 6 p.m.
A senior celebration slideshow will be posted online May 18. A link will be provided at a later time.
From May 4-8, during their assigned times, Knox Central’s seniors will be permitted to come to the school and sign their senior shirt, and provide their shirt size. A schedule of the allotted times is currently available on the school district's website.
At this time, seniors will also record videos honoring their Greenleaf award recipients. Knox Central’s teachers and administration will be simultaneously recording students receiving their senior awards. Seniors are also encouraged to send in short clips of them announcing where they will be attending college. According to the school district’s website, all videos will be posted online the week of May 11.
Knox Central will host its Baccalaureate in its parking lot beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Knox Central’s senior celebration parade will be held Friday, May 15 beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will begin in Knox Central’s parking lot. Speeches will be delivered by senior officers, followed by Knox Central Principal Scott Frost proclaiming graduation. Local first responders will lead the parade of seniors from Knox Central’s parking lot throughout downtown Barbourville before arriving back at the school.
Knox Central seniors will be able to pick up their diploma from the school Monday, May 18.
Frank Shelton, the director of Communications and Governance for the Knox County School District, told the Times-Tribune that the school district was still planning to host a traditional graduation ceremony for its seniors in the fall, pending what phase of reopening the state was in at the time along with any updated guidance from local health officials.
