Local high school choirs compete to open for Foreigner

CORBIN — Two local high school choirs are in a competition to get to open for Foreigner when the classic rock band hits the Corbin Arena stage on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Lynn Camp High School and Williamsburg High School choirs have both submitted them singing a Foreigner song of their choice to London's 96.7 Kool Gold WANV. The radio station's website allows visitors to listen to the choirs versions of the songs and vote for their favorite.
The winning choir will receive a $500 donation from Foreigner, and Kool Gold will also match that donation for a total of $1000!
The winner will be announced Friday, October 29.
Vote at www.967wanv.com.
Foreigner is known for hit songs like "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Cold As Ice" and "I Want to Know What Love Is".
Breaking the record in Billboard magazine, "Waiting For A Girl Like You" was #2 in the Top 10 for 14 weeks and landed Foreigner at #49 on Billboard’s Hot 100 All Time Top Artists chart above The Eagles at #54, Fleetwood Mac at #73 and Aerosmith at #90.
Foreigner "4" sat at #1 on the Billboard charts longer than any album by any artist in Atlantic Records’ 70-year history.
