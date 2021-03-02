TRI-COUNTY — As more and more COVID-19 vaccination sites pop up across the Tri-County, health officials are emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Now that we have effective vaccines for COVID-19, it is key for folks to understand the benefits of getting vaccinated and why being vaccinated greatly outweighs the mild potential side effects or inconvenience that may be associated — without an approved and effective vaccine, we would be facing an exploding pandemic with no end in sight,” said Mark Hensley, director of the Laurel County Health Department.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is our best hope to stop the pandemic,” Public Health Director for the Whitley County Health Department Marcy Rein said. “In order to do that, a large majority of the population have to get vaccinated.”
Rein said that even if you have been vaccinated, community members must continue following public health and safety guidelines.
“In the meantime, it is important to continue to take public health precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing and frequently washing your hands,” Rein said. “This is especially important to protect your family and friends as they wait to get their vaccine.”
The Tri-County is offering even more locations for people to get vaccinated as the state continues to move through the different phases of offering vaccinations.
In Corbin, vaccination sites include Walmart, Walgreens on US-25 and on the Cumberland Falls Highway, Baptist Health Corbin and West Knox Pharmacy.
In London, Walgreens on KY-192, Kroger Pharmacy on KY-192 and the Laurel County Health Department are administering the vaccine.
In Williamsburg, vaccination sites include Walmart and the Whitely County Health Department.
The Knox County Health Department and Walgreens on US-25E are administering the vaccine in Barbourville, according to the CDC’s vaccine finder website.
Though some sites are still administering vaccines to those in Phase 1B, beginning Monday, all those in Phase 1C became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1C includes those over 60, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions and all essential workers.
Those health conditions that the CDC considers high risk for COVID-19, and therefore, eligible for a vaccine during Phase 1C is as follows, according to Kentucky's COVID-19 website:
-Cancer
-Chronic kidney disease
-COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
-Down Syndrome
-Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
-Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
-Obesity
-Pregnancy
-Sickle cell disease
-Type 2 diabetes mellitus
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, those essential workers now added to the vaccination list in this phase include those in the following industries:
-Corrections
-Food & Agriculture
-Manufacturing
-U.S. Postal service workers
-Public transit workers
-Grocery store workers
-Transportation and logistics
-Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)
-Finance
-IT & Communication
-Energy
-Media
-Legal
-Public Safety (Engineers)
-Water & Wastewater
-Clergy
The CDC launched a website to help people find the most up-to-date information on vaccination sites in their communities. The website updates once daily and tells whether or not the vaccine site currently has vaccines on-hand, as well as includes a number to call to set up an appointment to get vaccinated. Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/ to see the vaccination sites nearest you.
