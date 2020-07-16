TRI-COUNTY — Health departments confirm more cases of COVID-19 across the Tri-County this week.
The Whitley County Health Department received notice on Wednesday of one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Whitley County resident, bringing the total to 53, with 19 active cases. On Tuesday the WCHD received notice of 7 additional cases of COVID-19, including 4 confirmed and 3 probable.
While urban areas in the United States were initially the hardest hit and had the earliest reports of COVID-19, the share of cases continues to rise in rural areas. The Whitley County Health Department released information stating that not only do rural communities face unique risks, but a recent analysis by the Surgo Foundation found that nearly two-thirds of rural counties have no testing sites, and rural Black Americans are 1.7 times more likely to live in a testing desert than the general population.
Rural areas are home to older, poorer and typically sicker individuals, and many of the hardest-hit rural counties also contain a meatpacking plant or prison where the spread of the virus has been particularly challenging to contain, the information said.
The Laurel County Health Department reported Wednesday that there were 8 news cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 230. A 59-year-old female is hospitalized. Of the previously reported hospitalized patients two have been released.
The other 7 cases are: a female, 32; a male, 22; a male, 48; a male, 50; a male, 25; a female, 28; and a female, 69. All of these 7 cases are at home.
Suspected, probable, and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should be reported to the local health department in the county in which the patient resides, according to the Laurel County Health Department. When the county is unknown, cases should be reported to the state health department. Reporting should be performed using the Kentucky Reportable Disease Form which should be filled out as accurately and completely as possible and forwarded to the health department within 24 hours of identification. This is essential for rapid case investigation, contact tracing and exclusion of sick and exposed individuals from the population to reduce the spread of disease and prevent further morbidity and mortality.
Knox County Health Department reported three new cases Wednesday, which included two children, and two new cases Tuesday. The county has had a total of 120 cases.
