Monday marked the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a day then-President Franklin D. Rosevelt called a day that would live in infamy.
A small group of Whitley County veterans, along with members of both the William Whitley Chapter of the National Society Daughter of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the Kentucky Society Sons of the American Revolution (KYSSAR) gathered outside of the Whitley County Courthouse for the 11th annual wreath laying ceremony to honor those lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
"Observing Pearl Harbor Day is partly about looking back on a moment that defined American history, but it's also a solemn event to honor our dead," read Dianne Chambers, the Regent of the William Whitley Chapter, NSDAR.
Chambers then read that more than 2,000 American sailors and marines lost their lives in the attack and over 1,000 more were injured. 1,600 soldiers were aboard two of the ships destroyed in the attack, the Arizona and the Oklahoma.
There were 37 sets of brothers aboard the Arizona, 23 sets were killed.
"This loss to the American families eventually lead to brothers being stationed on different combat units, to limit the loss to the American families back home," read Chambers.
The Arizona, along with the ship, the Utah, serve as Pearl Harbor memorials today.
During the attack, there were 102 ships stationed at Pearl Harbor. 69 received no damage at all. There were 15 ships that received minor damage and 11 more ships that sustained medium to heavy damage. 188 aircraft were also destroyed.
"It was a surprise attack on a nation then at peace. It was intended by the Japanese to be a devastating first strike, from which the U.S. could not recover," read a release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
On Dec. 8, the day following the attack, the United States joined World War II, when President Rosevelt's declaration of war against the Japanese was approved by congress.
"Instead of collapsing, the U.S. rallied and rose to battle," says the Governor's press release. "Instead of delivering defeat, Pearl Harbor became the event that led to Allied victory in World War II and global U.S. leadership after the war. It is a tribute to both American power and American peace-making that both Japan and Germany, the defeated Axis nations, are two of our strongest allies today."
Aretta Moses, Chaplain of the William Whitley NSDAR gave the invocation during Monday's wreath laying ceremony. Paul Falin, Treasurer of the Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter KYSSAR, lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Dr. David Etter, President of the Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the KYSSAR, along with Chambers performed the laying of the wreath, followed by Dr. Etter giving the benediction.
