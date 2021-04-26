BARBOURVILLE – A local man and his two sons were awarded the first Volunteer President's Award from Bluegrass Care Navigators last week.
Local resident Mayur Shah, and his sons, Nakhil and Sahil, have made volunteering a family affair. Mayur has volunteered with hospice over the past eight years, from making care calls to patients to even becoming the office manager when the Barbourville office went for a time without a receptionist. Nakhil and Sahil, started volunteering in 2018 making deliveries with their dad on weekends as well as participating in various events and crafting project. During the pandemic in 2020, they have made several Compassion from a Distance porch deliveries and assembled many goody bags for patients.
Bluegrass Care Navigators honored the approximately 300 dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Week 2021 last week. The dedicated volunteers support patients and families in hospice care in 32 counties across central, eastern and northern Kentucky.
"Each year we try to do something extra special for our volunteers to let them know how much we appreciate them," Christal Hall, Community Engagement Coordinator, said. "When Bluegrass Care Navigators announced earlier this year that they were accepting nominations from each of the regional offices for the first ever BCN Volunteer of the Year Award, I was so excited to nominate these fine young men for their continued efforts even amidst the COVID pandemic. The Shah fellas made crafts, assembled candy bags, and made countless deliveries across several counties."
The Shah family won a weekend getaway and received a certificate for the award.
Volunteers for the organization support patient needs or assist with office-based activities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers have been supporting families through the Compassion From A Distance program. This program allows volunteers to complete a variety of socially distanced or virtual activities, such as delivering necessities and gifts to families, making weekly care phone calls, and providing companionship through phone or virtual visits.
“Volunteers play an indispensable role in enabling Bluegrass Care Navigators to offer the best care possible for our patients, their families and caregivers. By sharing their time, energy and expertise, our volunteers bring compassion and caring to the lives of those in need,” said Liz Fowler, President and CEO.
"Bluegrass Care Hospice Care Volunteers are such a valued team member of our patient care teams," Hall added. "Volunteer opportunities include supportive patient visits such as providing respite while care givers run errands, companionship, transportation and 11th hour, bereavement support, as well as delivering holiday goody bags and treats, administrative support in the office, patient care calls and lawn care. There are several activities for younger ones to do as well like assembling the goody bags, planting flowers, and making cards and crafts. Volunteers give as little or as much time as they wish and are always needed."
Other finalists included:
Linda Boots, Lexington
Shirley Bubany, Frankfort
Annette Cody, Hazard
Pete Croswell, Frankfort
Marybeth Davin, Cynthiana
Kate Fresca, Lexington
Cynthia Gooch, Hazard
Lynn Gosnell, Northern Kentucky
The Moudy Family, Frankfort
Margot Strother, Lexington
Claudia Vollmer, Northern Kentucky
Joan Webb, Lexington
Deana Wilmoth, Frankfort
