CORBIN -- Parents and guardians have been schooling children for over a month now, and as announced Monday, they have learned this will be how the school year ends.
Frank and Bridgette Vickers have been teaching their daughter Ava, a fourth-grader at Corbin Elementary, from home since the COVID-19 crisis. They also have another daughter Leah in preschool. Leah is enjoying using Zoom story time sessions with her classmates and teachers.
Bridgette and Frank both work outside the home, but during this time Bridgette is at home full-time and Frank continues to work. The couple choose the subjects they teach according to their own strongest subjects.
"We don't have a strict schedule," said Bridgette Vickers. "It is a little more difficult than I expected to keep the structure going, especially with young children at home."
After this experience, Vickers has a greater appreciation for what teachers do on a daily basis.
"I can see how it would be very difficult to keep that structure with so many students in one classroom. They do a great job with that," Vickers said. "Just doing it with one, it's hard to maintain."
Vickers and her daughter Ava are doing their best to get things done on the assigned day and they are also enjoying some nature activities and family time as well. Although young and confined to her home, Ava has maintained a positive attitude throughout the experience.
"We've been playing on our scooter like gym class," said Ava. "And we've been playing on the trampoline."
The Vickers family had a family trip to Dollywood planned for spring break and that too got put on hold. However they did get to enjoy each other as Frank was on vacation for the week.
Vickers said it's hard for Ava and Leah to understand that they can't go places and do things, so the couple has tried to do some activities for everyone to enjoy together.
Ava describes a scavenger hunt in nature finding feathers, pine cones, rocks and leaves, a cookout and an Easter egg hunt. Vickers said she wants to keep things as normal as possible while still keeping with social distance suggestions.
Most of all Ava has enjoyed reading together as a family, but she is really missing her friends. Ava was really looking forward to the school's "Lion King" play but now when school returns to in-class teaching she will already be a fifth-grader.
