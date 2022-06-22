JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Kacey Lefevers, from Corbin, earned the Leadership Award at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy’s annual Awards Ceremony held in April.
Gatton College of Pharmacy was founded in 2005 by the community with a mission to develop progressive, team-oriented pharmacists who improve health care, focusing on rural and underserved communities. The college has earned numerous national awards and accolades for service, scholastic achievement and clinical training.
Learn more at etsu.edu/pharmacy.
