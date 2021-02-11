CORBIN — While many used the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine as a time to relax at home or catch up on things they had previously been too busy for, Hank Gevedon and Kellene Turner got right to work.
The duo published a children’s book over the summer titled “How the Littlest Hero Fought the Villain Virus Down to Zero” in hopes of helping children better understand COVID-19 and its affects.
Since then, Gevedon and Turner have been working on several other projects, with their most recent being a children’s book titled “TinTin the Guinea Hen,” an endearing children’s book about a guinea named Tin Tin that goes on an adventure in the big world along with her siblings and runs into lots of interesting characters along the way.
The idea came about after Gevedon’s neighbors began raising guineas and he and his wife, Deb, would watch them travel together from yard to yard throughout the neighborhood.
“My wife and I became fascinated by this and one day, I was thinking about guineas and watching the guinea flock and thought, ‘wouldn’t it be interesting if there were some cool things going on?’” Gevedon said.
Gevedon said, as an added bonus, each of the guineas in the book are named after his neighbor’s six children.
Once Gevedon pitched his idea for a second children’s book to Turner, she was immediately on board.
The two agreed that the overall process of writing the book and creating images to go along with it is fairly simple, especially now that this is their third major book they have worked on together, along with several other smaller projects.
“I write a rough draft and I have about got myself trained to stop and kind of visualize a page, because I can only go so far,” Gevedon said. “I can write a section and it conveys a thought and then we put in an image to go with it and see how much we can get rid of with verbiage or wrap it around an image. The real goal is to have them read it and look at the image and those two to support each other.”
“He creates the basic story and we discuss storyboarding and start imagining how the text will fit into the pages and the images will work around,” Turner added. “Then, there’s more story development within that while the pictures are being developed and then a little more editing and fluffing and minor tweaks and then it pretty much comes together. It’s a pretty easy process.”
To get a better idea and understanding of how to create the illustrations for the book, Gevedon took Turner on a walk through his neighborhood where she was able to see his idea come to life and watch the guineas travel throughout their neighborhood and see all the different characters from the book in real life.
“Each character is so fascinating and unique, so you just have to get on their level and in their mind,” Turner said. “Walking through the property that’s in the story was so fascinating—to think what would this character be like, what would they see, what would their perspectives be?”
Gevedon said it is really neat to see the characters he had imagined come to life on the pages.
“I don’t even get to see my characters that I write about until she draws them but then it’s them and you never unseen them as Kellene has drawn them,” Gevedon said. “You’ll get the illustration and think ‘oh, that’s what it looks like.’ It’s cool to see what a word paints.”
Children can also look for some hidden gems within Turner’s illustrations throughout the book.
“There’s little secret gems in there that kids will find,” Turner said. “There’s little quirky things that you love in that childlike mind and I tried to capture those.”
Gevedon and Turner hope that this book will be something that can be used to help teach children life lessons while also being something that helps spark their own imagination and need for adventure.
“I remember every story that I was read when I was little,” Gevedon said. “They read these books to us to teach us lessons about being a good person, about being helpful and about having adventure and I think children can never get enough of that.”
“TinTin the Guinea Hen” is self-published and locally printed. The book can be purchased at www.reptiletool.works. A stuff-able pillow will be included exclusively with the first 100 orders placed.
There is also an option for those purchasing the book to also get a signed copy of the pair’s first book “How the Littlest Hero Fought the Villain Virus Down to Zero.”
Book two is already in the works with many more adventures planned in Gevedon and Turner’s second installment of the series.
