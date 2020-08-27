CORBIN — A local man recently gave up his career in insurance to follow his dream and has set forth into the food industry.
You may have noticed Josh and Kayla Hart’s silver food cart with attached red and yellow umbrella set up at different spots around Corbin. The Red Dawg is family owned and operated, and has been in Nibroc Park and in the Tattersall community over the past few weeks, selling premium all-beef hot dogs.
Josh Hart said he’s always loved to cook, learning from the women in his family, his mother and grandmother. The couple picked a hot dog cart as a stepping stone to bigger adventures in the food industry.
Hart said the mobile food industry has always intrigued him and he thought a food cart was a good first step in learning some things about the business.
“There’s not a lot to it but there’s still a business side to it,” said Hart.
Eventually Hart hopes to work his way up to a food truck that would serve more than just the hot dogs. Although he’s going to keep the hot dogs so he can serve up his homemade chili. Currently he can’t offer the chili on the open air food cart. The food truck would offer items such as burgers and tacos.
Only having been open for business a short time, Hart said it’s going pretty well. He’s meeting new people and receiving some repeat customers too.
“We’re trying to figure out which days are better downtown,” Hart said. “I’d eventually like to go to London and Knox County.”
Obtaining permits, getting state certified and other red tape was a process, said Hart.
“There was a lot to it, we started this back in March,” said Hart. “Getting the cart was the hard part too.”
Although his new career is a completely new one, Hart said he absolutely loves it.
The hot dog cart also offers chips, beverages and pickles for purchase along with complimentary toppings including mustard, ketchup, onion, relish, jalapenos, and coleslaw.
For more information or to find out where the cart will be set up, follow The Red Dawg on Facebook.
