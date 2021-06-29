Greg Sims was recently awarded the Marine Of The Year while Cathy Sims was awarded the Member Of The Year, by the Marine Corps League, Department of Kentucky, at the State Convention. Greg is the Commandant and Founding Officer of the JC Paul Detachment 1448, Marine Corps League, which meets in Williamsburg and Cathy is the Adjutant/ Paymaster. The two were awarded for their community service provided by them and the Detachment, as well as the work they do for the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, which provides toys and books to local low income children at Christmas, throughout Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties. | Photos Contributed

