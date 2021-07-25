Local couple continuing tradition of attending Jehovah's Witnesses convention, virtually this year

Breaking a century-old tradition, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.
Every summer for decades, Jehovah’s Witnesses from southeast Kentucky have traveled to join thousands of other attendees at convention locations in Kentucky and surrounding states. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition, moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. Friday morning’s session was available for streaming or download beginning June 28.
Just two years ago, David and Ruby Wells of Corbin traveled to the Netherlands as delegates to the 2019 “Love Never Fails!” International Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses.
"When we got off the plane in Amsterdam, there was a welcoming party there to greet us. We felt like family members, and we enjoyed every bit of our stay," said Ruby who had no idea how much the world scene would change in the coming year.
"When we first heard that the 2020 convention was going to be held virtually, we were a little disappointed," David said. "We always enjoyed the personal interaction we have at our annual conventions. However, since we're both in our 70s, watching the convention sessions in the comfort of our own home is very convenient and has its own advantages including a substantial savings in travel costs."
"This year we're especially anticipating the video drama featuring the life of Daniel whose story and prophecies are contained in the Bible book that bears his name,” David said. Ruby noted that she's also looking forward to a series of symposiums with themes as diverse as wonders of creation to contrasts between Bible characters.
The Wells, who have not missed a convention in decades, are also joining fellow Witnesses in congregations around the world and inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.
The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship – even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.
For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
