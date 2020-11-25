Local company plans to produce 20 jigsaw puzzles by January

CORBIN — Mchezo Inc., a jigsaw puzzle publisher based in Corbin, is officially announcing its formation and plans to enter the $660 million domestic jigsaw puzzle market starting this year. The company plans to have 20 releases by January 2021.
“Jigsaw puzzles have the power to really bring people together,” said Jonathon Huston, owner and founder of Mchezo. “Just set one out on a table and, invariably, people will spontaneously start working on it together. They are a source of joy that we’ve all experienced. My goal with Mchezo is to create high quality puzzles with captivating artwork and, most importantly, that are fun to put together.”
Huston, the son of missionaries, spent most of his youth living in East Africa. His experience abroad has a significant influence on his worldview. The word “Mchezo” is a Swahili word that means “game” or “to play.”
“I think everyone, no matter their age, loves to play,” Huston said. “I hope anyone who sits down with an Mchezo puzzle finds it a satisfying diversion from the worries and concerns of the everyday world.”
Huston is an experienced entrepreneur who first founded Troll and Toad (www.trollandtoad.com) 26 years ago in his garage. It is currently one of the largest online retailers in the hobby game market today. Mchezo, his latest venture, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Webbed Sphere — the parent company to nine different enterprise businesses operating out of the former 25-acre American Greeting Card factory in north Corbin.
Mchezo will include three branded puzzle lines initially: Depot Street, sentimental puzzles focused on small-town America and nostalgia for the nation’s past; Oodles, relaxing and engaging puzzles that feature collections of images, ideas and concepts; and Gamosis, puzzles inspired by an affinity for the 1980s and gamer culture.
“We are always looking to diversify our company with opportunities that fit our vision and talents,” said John Ward, CEO of Webbed Sphere. “I think people are going to really appreciate and enjoy the puzzles produced by Mchezo and its brands. We have a passion for producing jigsaw puzzles and we want our customers to see that for themselves the very first time they experience one of our products.”
Ed Bryan, president of Mchezo, said the company plans to release four puzzles in November, another six in December, and 10 in January 2021. The releases will cover a broad range of image styles and design aesthetic.
“A lot of thought and effort has been put into the design of our puzzles and I think there is something in our first 20 releases that will appeal to just about anyone,” Bryan said. “I am especially proud that on many of our puzzles Mchezo is working with Kentucky photographers, artists and designers, because there is so much talent in our state. We want to stay loyal to our state and support Kentucky’s artistic community.”
A website supporting Mchezo puzzles and its brands will be launched in early November (www.mchezo.com).
