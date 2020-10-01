Life on college campuses has looked a little different so far this semester due in large part to COVID-19 and the precautions taken by local colleges to combat the spread of the virus. Even the way colleges are handling the reporting of positive COVID cases has changed since classes started last month, says Maisie Nelson, the Senior Director of College Communications of Union College.
Originally, positive cases of the coronavirus associated with schools were reported every weekday by the schools to local health departments. Local health departments would then provide the collected information to the Kentucky Department for Public Health and it would appear on the state’s website, kycovid19.com. However, Nelson says that all of Kentucky’s private colleges and universities recently had a conference call with Dr. Steven Stack, the Commissioner of Kentucky’s Department for Public Health.
During that conference call it was determined that colleges and universities would keep tally of positive COVID cases on their own. Both Union College and the University of the Cumberlands have posted a dashboard that can be found on their respective websites displaying the current number of positive COVID cases on their campuses.
“From the very beginning we have been very transparent about information in regards to coronavirus and have worked hand-in-hand with the public health department in order to plan out all of this,” said Andrew Powell, the Director of University Communications and Marketing at the University of the Cumberlands.
Powell says that in total Cumberlands has around 2,200 people on its main campus in Williamsburg. This total includes residential students, commuter students, faculty and staff. Since the beginning of the fall semester last month, Cumberlands has reported 41 total COVID cases. As of Sept. 21, the school is reporting 20 active cases in total on its Williamsburg campus.
While Union College’s website doesn’t provide a total number of cases since the beginning of the semester, the state’s website has Union tallying 47 total cases. However, Nelson says those numbers are about two weeks old. As of now, Union is reporting one existing case of COVID-19, and seven current instances of students being quarantined.
“We kind of use two different words,” explained Nelson. “We have isolations and we have quarantines. Our isolations are those who have tested positive, while our quarantines are those who possibly may be exposed and are monitoring symptoms for a certain period of time.”
Both Nelson and Powell say their institutions have set aside housing for those students who need to be isolated or quarantined.
“In terms of positive cases, the instant a student is deemed positive, of course our health professionals contact the health department, the health department takes over the case and it’s their responsibility at that point,” noted Powell on Cumberlands’ procedures.
“They’ve done a great job of working across campus to do contact tracing, identifying students that were potentially exposed,” he added on working with the local health department. “Any students that were potentially exposed have automatically been quarantined offsite for 14 days. Students that are positive, obviously their health needs are attended to first, but they’re also restricted on their ability to move across campus.”
Both institutions had prerequisite requirements for their students before they were able to move on campus in August. Cumberlands required its residential students to either complete a 14-day wellness log, where students would track their temperature and the absence or presence of COVID-19 symptoms. Both Union and Cumberlands allowed students to move onto campus provided they had been tested and found clear of the virus within five days of moving.
Union and Cumberlands differ when it comes to testing their students now that class is in session though. Cumberlands urges its students to monitor their own health and report any possible symptoms of COVID to school officials.
“Students are encouraged that if they don’t feel well to report it immediately, don’t even go to practice, don’t go to class, don’t do those kinds of things,” said Powell. “Then someone from student services checks on them in that regard. In the instance that a student does not feel well, we mandate testing. They’re required to be tested.”
On its website, Cumberlands says those in quarantined housing will receive consistent support from student services. A member of the school’s housing staff will check-in daily with the student to ensure they have access to needed support and medical resources. Daily meal boxes are delivered and include three meals and snacks. Each room includes multiple amenities such as Wi-Fi, cable television, bedding, and access to showers.
Union, on the other hand, has done random COVID testing on its students in the recent past and will continue to do so.
“Between Aug. 21-24 last month, we tested over 200 individuals at random. That included one entire athletic team, as well as some dorms and just kind of a mix, kind of some random testing,” noted Nelson. “You’re not going to have positive cases if you don’t test, but at the same time, you can’t stop the spread if you’re not testing, and so we’ve taken that proactive approach.”
Both colleges are requiring their students to wear masks and have implemented social distancing guidelines that must be adhered to. Both Union and Cumberlands are offering online-only classes for students who weren’t comfortable in returning to in-person classes this semester. Cumberlands is still hosting campus activities on campus but utilizing larger outdoor spaces to do so. Union has decided to go with virtual events for now. Both school’s football teams have moved their schedules to next spring.
“You have to pivot at times,” said Nelson on the unpredictability of dealing with COVID. “But we are all working really well together and trying to provide as many options as possible, so that at the end of the day we can still achieve our goal, and that’s educating our kids.”
“We’ve spent extra money on personnel and equipment and sanitizing and all of those things,” said Powell. “Classrooms have been outfitted with plexiglass, the cafeteria area has been outfitted with plexiglass. Our office in fact, I mean we’ve printed 1,500 different signs just for COVID; masks reminders, six-foot distance reminders, whatever it may be,” he continued. “I would say not just for us, but for any college or university in the state of Kentucky that has take proper measures, it has been a very, very expensive six months at least.”
Powell said that when the university decided to end its spring semester earlier this year and sent students back to their homes, the college reimbursed students on the room and board that would have been owed from that point until the end of the semester, adding to the financial effect COVID has had on the school.
“I think that this university, as well as other universities, and you’ve seen it in businesses, the people that are doing well in terms of managing this pandemic need to be looked at a little bit more closely in terms as being role models for what all of us should be doing in some degree,” said Powell. “Our students want to be here, they want to be with each other, they want campus to be normal, they want life to be normal as much as possible, and we’re trying our best to make that happen for them, and make sure they get a sound education in the process.”
