FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $157 million in funding for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The City of Barbourville will get $785,422.66, City of Corbin will get $1,865,022.75, City of London $2,089,281.24, and the City of Williamsburg will get $1,365,749.79
The funding will arrive as soon as next week to offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.
“Local governments have been important partners in our battle against COVID-19, and we know they have taken on great hardship and expenses to protect our people,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m relieved our eligible city governments will receive these funds, because if we are to build a better Kentucky, we must ensure our communities are supported and positioned for growth.”
The Department for Local Government (DLG) was tasked with distributing these funds. Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. Payments have been processed through Kentucky’s accounting system and are expected to be sent to cities today.
Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury. Eligible local governments will receive half of their total allocation now, with the second half of funding coming between spring and summer of next year.
