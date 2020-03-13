TRI-COUNTY — On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians not to meet in large groups, including places of worship, as state officials work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus.
“Faith is very important to me,” said Beshear before announcing the cancellation of the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast. “I don’t believe that whether you go to church during this period of time is a test of faith.”
Some churches in the Tri-County have heeded the Governor’s advice, announcing that they have cancelled their Sunday services this weekend.
The Creek Church located in London, with campuses also in Williamsburg, and Somerset, are one of said churches cancelling their services this Sunday.
“As the local church, we always want to be part of the solution, not an unintentional part of the problem,” Pastor Trevor Barton said in a video posted on the church’s Facebook page.
“You need to know that this is not about fear, but this is about faith. Faith in the providence of God who has placed governmental authorities over us according to Romans chapter 13. This isn’t about politics, this is about the well-being of people.”
In the video, Barton encourages his congregation to join the church on Sunday via its social media sites, church app, and website where a service will be streamed.
First Baptist Church in Corbin has also canceled its Sunday service, but will also provide a streaming option for those interested on its Facebook page.
Corbin Presbyterian Church has announced that it too has cancelled this Sunday’s services. The church’s post on Facebook encourages church members to participate in worship by reading and reflecting on the devotional material posted on the church’s Facebook page and website. They hope to be able to stream Sunday, as well.
Other local churches have decided to hold church this Sunday, but some say they are hosting live streams of their services for those who don’t want to risk attending.
“We’re just telling people to just use their own common sense. If they have fever, or a cold, or something, please stay home. If they’re feeling fine, we hope to see them here Sunday,” said Gus Clouse, Assistant to the Pastor at Grace on the Hill in Corbin.
Clouse said the church will take preventative measures to try and curtail the spread of the virus. For example, the church will urge their congregation not to shake hands during its fellowship.
First Baptist Church of Barbourville also announced that it will be hosting Sunday services.
“We encourage those who are ill, medically at risk, or uncomfortable to stay home. We will practice social distancing at our services, and will attempt to broadcast on Facebook Live for those who need to stay home,” said Belinda Prichard with the church.
Annie Parker with Faith Assembly of God in London confirmed that the church will host its Sunday service. Grace Christian Fellowship located on 92 West announced it is having services, but announces that it will not permit handshakes.
“It’s alarming, and we definitely need to be conscious of it,” said Jonathan Carmack, Pastor of First Christian Church of London. “But I also feel like as a faith based organization, we need to offer that for people who are struggling, this is a trying time.”
Carmack said his church will be having service Sunday. He and his church plan to make decisions on the church’s services on a week by week basis.
“We’re teaching 2 Timothy 1:7, [it] says ‘for God does not give us spirit of fearfulness, but one of power, love, and sound judgement’," Carmack quoted. He continued saying, “But with that, yes, we don’t have a spirit of fearfulness, we don’t need to be afraid of the known, but we need to also lean on wisdom. So, it’s a balance, and that’s why I feel like it’s a week to week.”
Carmack said he has encouraged those who are most susceptible to the virus to stay home and stream the church’s service via the church's Facebook page.
“That’s why we have resources like our Facebook Live, so you can watch the services,” he said. “However, we always do want our church doors to be open.”
Regardless of what they choose, numerous church officials have said making a decision on whether or not to cancel Sunday services was a difficult process.
“This is not a decision that we take lightly, and this is not something that we just made in a moment,” said Barton on the Creek Church deciding not to host a Sunday service. “This is the decision because we love you, and we care about you. We care about your friends, we care about your family, we care about our community, and we really do believe this is the wisest, most responsible, and most loving thing that we can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.