TRI-COUNTY — Despite getting the OK to reopen June 15, several local childcare facilities have decided to delay reopening until mid-July.
Kids Being Kids Daycare has two locations, one in Barbourville and one in Corbin. Both locations have posted to Facebook that they will be delaying their reopening citing the new guidelines issued by the Division of Regulated Childcare (DRCC) as the main reason.
“With the uncertain circumstances pertaining to COVID-19 AND the new guidelines that the Division of Regulated Childcare have recently implemented, there would have to be several major changes that would severely impact our children, families and staff. It is not in the best interest to reopen at this time,” the joint statement read. “As of right now, we are planning to reopen sometime during the middle of July. We will keep you posted as new information is made available to us.”
Tabetha Grubb Vaughn owns Kids Being Kids II in Corbin and says she has spoken with several daycare managers and owners in the area who are also struggling to meet guidelines set forth by the state and the DRCC.
Vaughn noted rules like having to lower the capacity of children permitted into the daycare and having to limit the number of children in each classroom to 10 as to why directors are having a hard time reopening their doors.
“We are not able to accommodate all of our families” said Vaughn. “We cannot be expected to choose which families can and cannot return.”
“They’re wanting smaller classes and most places don’t have the capability of having additional rooms to be able to put the kids that they already have,” commented Tysha Stamper, the director of Little Lambs Preschool in Corbin who has pushed back its reopening until July 6.
“With our current numbers, we would have to choose which families could return and which ones would have to wait,” explained Ilene Hubbard, the owner of two Tiny Treasure Daycare locations in Knox County which have both had their reopening delayed. “Most of our kids have been with us for years. We knew we’d never be able to do that.”
According to rules issued by the state found on its website, the same staff members should work with the same children each day in order to reduce additional exposure, including the staff members that give breaks to primary staff members.
This has caused multiple local childcare facilities like Kids First of Lily and Little Lambs Preschool to attempt to hire more teachers, something Hubbard said just isn’t possible for some daycares.
“Even if that could be financially possible, finding new hires right now, performing their background checks, fingerprinting, it’s just not doable,” Hubbard explained. “We’d have to build temporary walls to divide classrooms and hire special teachers just to provide our regular staff with breaks because you can’t have the same teacher going in and out of different classrooms.”
Vaughn says the hiring of new teachers is made even more difficult because the website used to perform background checks on potential new hires is down. Therefore, childcare centers are having to conduct background checks via mail ultimately delaying the process.
While cleanliness and sanitization are near the top of nearly every childcare facilities priorities, some are struggling to meet the sanitization and disinfecting requirements set forth by the state.
Rules like not allowing teachers to conduct meals in family style dining settings and ensuring “employees do not use cleaning procedures that could re-aerosolize infectious particles” are enough to cause Angel Hale, the director at of Tiny Treasures, to call them a nightmare.
“We won’t be allowed to sweep, vacuum, or dry dust while the children are present,” Hale explained. “Take my room for instance, I would have to combine 10 2-, 3-, and 4-year-old kids. We eat all our meals in the classroom. Can you imagine three meals a day with 10 toddlers and preschoolers and not being allowed to clean up after each one? There’s no way to care for kids and follow the new restrictions,” she continued. “We’d have no time for the children, we would be too busy trying to keep things sanitized.”
Vaughn also said she has heard from several childcare workers that they themselves are worried about returning for their own health and safety. Not only are employees worried about becoming sick, or potentially spreading the disease to someone else, but they are also worried about having to miss work as a result and thus causing their center to be even more understaffed per the state’s new guidelines.
“When you add all that to the actual fear we have of the virus itself, it’s just too much,” said Hale. “The fear I have that I might accidentally miss an asymptotic child putting a toy in their mouth and then that toy is grabbed by another child, that’s all it would take. It would devastate us,” she continued. “These kids aren’t our clients or our students. They’re our families. Our families have been amazing, and when I say that, I mean it. They have been so understanding and patient even though this has been a nightmare for them too.”
Stamper echoed this saying that after delaying her daycares reopening most parents were understanding.
“All they say is that it’s okay and that they understand because once we open back up then they can go back to work,” she said. “It was difficult for just a couple of them, but once we told them the date, then they were okay with it. That way they can go ahead and start planning.”
“It’s a horrible situation for everyone,” Hubbard said. “We’re hoping that with a few more weeks behind us, we’ll be able to safely loosen all these crazy restrictions and get back to our kids in time to enjoy at least a little bit summer,” she continued adding, “But that’s really what it’s all about, how to do it safely. Whatever it takes to protect our kids and our staff is what we’re determined to do, no matter how difficult that may be.”
