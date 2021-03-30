WHITLEY COUNTY — Because of the pandemic, local schools are using precious resources to ensure the safety of their students and teachers in order to provide safe in-person learning and additional virtual learning. This has been an ongoing struggle throughout 2020 and on into 2021. The local schools’ staffs wanted to do something in the current school year to build the students pride in their own schools and to reinforce patriotism during these difficult days in the United States.
The superintendents and schools’ staffs of the Whitley County school district and the Williamsburg Independent School District reached out to the Charles A. Gatliff Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the William Whitley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to provide new flags for each individual school building in the districts.
The Chapters pooled their resources and provided 10 first-quality, embroidered 5 by 8 American flags for Williamsburg Independent School, Whitley North Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary, Whitley Intermediate, Whitley Central Elementary, Whitley East Elementary, Boston Elementary, Whitley County Middle School and Whitley County High School.
Two of the guiding goals of the Chapters are patriotism and supporting education programs that help promote the goals of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. It is an honor and with great pride that the local chapters are able to support students and faculty in these two school districts.
