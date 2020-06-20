CORBIN - Local business owner and father of four, Brandon Pratt, was recently featured in both print and TV advertisements for STIHL, a German manufacturer of chainsaws and other handheld power equipment including trimmers and blowers.
Pratt, who employs 40-60 people across both of his companies, depending on what time of the year it is, earned his degree from Eastern Kentucky University in horticulture and turf grass. He started his first company, Pratt Landscaping, in 2002. His second business, Earthworks, was started in 2016.
Pratt says that since the inception of Pratt Landscaping he has been using STIHL tools and equipment. It’s the quality of their products Pratt says he enjoys most about STIHL.
He says STIHL had heard about his story of starting two companies in his hometown and about the success he had in doing so. As a result, the company reached out to Pratt to see if he and his family would be interested in being included in their Father’s Day promotions.
“Where we had purchased so much of it in this small of an area, they were really impressed with that, at how large our company was in comparison to how big the area was,” Pratt explained. “And you know, I am a father of four that I’m training and working with and teaching, it just fit the campaign well.”
According to Pratt, advertising officials from STIHL spent a week in Corbin where they spent two days filming and photographing Pratt and his family at his shop and home. Pratt was accompanied by his three daughters and son for the shoots.
Pratt says that the filming and photo shoots went smoothly and that if given the chance, he would do them again.
Since then, the advertisements have gone on to be featured in publications like the Wall Street Journal and USA Today. The commercial featuring the Pratt family has also been aired on national TV.
“It’s been very neat,” said Pratt on being in the advertisements. “It’s been exciting.”
Pratt said his son and daughters were excited to be in the advertisements with him.
“It’s hardly ever that I get a day off work,” he said. “I actually got to spend two full days with them through the week, which was pretty nice.”
