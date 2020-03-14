Local businesses taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

TRI-COUNTY — As worry surrounding the coronavirus continues to spread, local business owners are taking precautionary steps to help alleviate the fears of their patrons.
Corbin City Mayor Suzie Razmus, who is also an owner of Corbin’s Tri-County Cineplex, said her staff are taking all measures to ensure that the theater is as clean as possible. On Thursday, staff installed four hand sanitizer stations inside the cineplex.
“We’ve been spraying all of the surfaces that anybody would be touching just constantly. We’re just telling the kids just keep moving, don’t touch your face if you touch money, wash your hands, put hand sanitizer on,” she said.
Other precautionary measures include making sure food runners behind the concession stand wear gloves, as well as ensuring those who work registers and handle cash, don’t handle food.
Mark Shepherd, owner of Shep’s Place in downtown Corbin and Bubby’s BBQ, said his staff is following the same precautions they normally take during flu season. However, he did say Bubby’s would be providing gloves for those who wish to wear them while getting food from the restaurant’s buffet.
Staff at both locations have also cleaned seats, tables and other surfaces thoroughly to help prevent the spread of any illnesses.
Lane Young, the owner and manager of Powerhouse Gym in London, said he has gone as far as to hire additional labor to help clean the gym’s machines and workout equipment.
“We’re definitely going to do our best part in keeping the gym clean,” Young said. “We do ask our members to try to wash their hands a lot while they’re in here. We’ve been putting some stuff up around the gym encouraging hygiene while they’re here. We do have a lot of people who do touch the same machines all day long. So, that’s the big thing we’re pushing is for members to take awareness of themselves, others and their environment.”
Razmus said Tri-County Cineplex is following industry standards for now.
“Our industry is kind of hunkered down because the product is starting to, they’re starting to postpone movies,” she explained. “This is very much a moving target. Right now we’ve got great movies out and we’re here to entertain people. We’re taking it a day at a time just like everybody is.”
Shepherd said he is looking at things as business as usual, but is concerned that the fear of contracting the virus will keep people from supporting local businesses. Over the last couple of days, Shepherd has seen fewer customers in his restaurants and has seen his bar take a financial hit.
“I just had the SEC and NCAA tournament cancelled and I run a sports bar — that’s huge, I’ve lost thousands," Shepherd said.
However, Shepherd said it’s not his personal money that he is most concerned about.
“Now me, I can lose everything I’ve got and guess what, I can go out and find a job. My wife can go out and find a job. We can move somewhere else and we’ll be living happily ever after," he said. "But it would put 65 people back in the job force in a small town like Corbin, Kentucky.”
While Young has hired more employees to help keep his gym clean, he said he has seen fewer members visiting his gym over the last few days, as well.
“Our attendance has definitely been down over the last four or five days. I’m sure some people are trying to stay out of these type of environments.”
People staying away from environments such as local gyms and restaurants could force some local business owners into tough positions with their employees.
“We’re trying to do everything that we can to stop the spread of the virus, but also keep our business open,” said Razmus. “The bills will keep coming whether we’re open or closed.”
Razmus said employees who work for Tri-County Cineplex are not being forced to come to work if they’re uncomfortable.
“We also don’t want to take food out of people’s mouths, so we’re on that fine line right now. A great number of our employees are students, so it’s not a roof over their head type situation,” she explained. “We’re going to have a meeting tomorrow to see which kids are able to step back a little bit voluntarily so that the one’s that really need the job can work.”
For now, all three locations said they are conducting business as usual during their normal business hours.
“I have a feeling we’re going to be dealing with this for a while,” said Razmus. “We don’t know what the new normal is going to look like. But the sun came up today and God willing it will come up tomorrow, and we’re going to deal with whatever comes our way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.