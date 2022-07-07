Local business making use of solar panels

CORBIN — Geoff and Sky Marietta, the owners of 2nd & Main, have recently installed solar panels on top of their business’s roof. Second & Main is a local event destination where the Mariettas host weddings, conferences, fundraisers, and other community events.
“The building uses a lot of electricity. With electric rates and inflation and everything, it needed to make economic sense,” said Geoff Marietta.
After crunching numbers and weighing how much solar power would save them in electricity, Marietta decided to finance the solar panels installed. They only supply power to the building at 2nd & Main since it is a standalone commercial building. Currently, Marietta is unsure of how much the solar panels will save him in actual electric costs.
“If you have 10 cloudy days in a row, it affects the amount of energy that you generate," he said. "The last two weeks have been amazing because it’s been sunny! If the amount of my monthly loan payment is less than the amount I’m saving in electric cost, then that’s a win for me.”
The solar panels will even deposit any extra energy from those extra sunny days back into the Corbin power grid. While Marietta does not think it will be much, he still feels it makes economic sense and that it will help the community in the long run. He also plans to eventually install solar panels for the other business that he and his wife own, Moonbow Tipple in Harlan County, although it may take some time to do that. While he would love to also install solar panels in the Moonbow Mercantile in Williamsburg, the Mariettas do not own that building.
The solar panels were installed by Johnathan Gambrel who owns Solar Energy Living. Solar Energy has been in business for seven years. Along with solar panels for homes and businesses, he also installs car chargers for homes.
“It makes the meter go backward. We’ve put in about 250 individual panels in the past two years.” Gambrel said when explaining that the solar panels are and why one might want to get them installed. Businesses will have an opportunity to get a 25% grant in order to have solar panels installed for their business. Solar panels also allow for a lower carbon footprint. Homeowners can get a 26% tax credit.
