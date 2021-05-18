CORBIN—Community artists are coming together in the fight against violence through projects and events over the next month.
Several local artists have been awarded grants through the Community Green Dot program, which provides a curriculum to local community members with the aim to lower the rates of Power Based Personal Violence. That includes partner violence, sexual assault, stalking, child abuse, bullying and more.
“Community Green Dot is a violence prevention program that teaches people how to do proactive and reactive green dots,” said Cecelia White, Cumberland River Behavioral Health Victims Services Director/Emergency Services Director. “Proactive green dots are things that help to prevent violence before it occurs. Reactive green dots are things that everyone can do to intervene when a potentially dangerous situation is happening.”
Four mini grants were awarded to complete different projects throughout Whitley County to help promote Community Green Dot. Each grant was awarded in the amount of $2,500 from monies received by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs. All projects must be completed by June 30.
The Community Green Dot Team called for proposals and as a part of submitting a project proposal, each applicant had to watch an overview speech of the components of the Green Dot Program to get a better understanding of what exactly the team was looking for.
“Proposals were chosen based on whether they included either proactive or reactive green dots, the impact that we believe they will have on the community, and whether they could be completed by June 30,” White said.
The projects awarded include Buddy Benches and Friendship Bench by Beth Grove, local artist with Moonbow Treasures; Green Dot “Love Letter” Kiosk by local artists Kellene Turner and Kim Branham; Green Dot Painter by local regional artist Liv Taylor; and Green Dot Walks and Paint Parties at the Housing Authority Complexes in Williamsburg by Kathy Lay, local artist and Whitley County Health Department Health Educator.
Grove has already started working on the Buddy Benches, with the help of Corbin High School student and Knox County Volunteer Fireman Logan Jones and Skyler Jones, student at University of the Cumberlands and Whitley County EMT.
The three painted the benches, which are located on the corner of Poplar and 7th Street in downtown Corbin. The Friendship Bench will be located in front of the White Flag Ministry building.
“I just felt it was something I could do to help promote Green Dot,” Grove said. “And bring a bit of cheerfulness to hard subjects that suicide prevention and Green Dot tackles.”
Grove also noted that the City of Corbin is working to replace the roof above the benches.
“I’d like to think that the benches would inspire the community to sit, breathe and know you matter,” Grove said. “Try to make a new friend or just catch up with an old friend.”
The Green Dot “Love Letter” Kiosk will be an interactive modular kiosk installed to bring awareness to the Green Dot program with information about reactive and proactive tools to use when witnessing or encountering abusive behavior.
“The ‘Love Letter’ project will use art to encourage communities and individuals to gain cultural, social, and economic value by taking or writing letters of encouragement to others,” White said. “It will also including information about community resources.”
The letters will be acts of “kindness, anonymous encouragement, and may be the only kind words an individual will get to hear.” The kiosk will be set up at approved locations around Whitley County and will continue to exist after the end of this project.
Taylor’s Green Dot Painter class will be held on June 5 and 6 at Kentucky Creative, a new art gallery and eatery in Corbin.
Taylor said she wanted to use her painting abilities to help others learn more about the Green Dot program and how art can be used to be a positive force for change against violence.
Taylor said those in attendance will hear from a Green Dot representative and will be painting 3D spheres, which coincides with Green Dot’s three “D’s” against violence: direct, delegate and distract.
“All of these concepts are applied with art,” Taylor said. “Be direct with where the paint goes and delegate how you’re going to use your composition in the painting and the last part is you want to distract the eyes and help keep them in the painting instead of leaving the painting. So, if you start noticing the violence, you can stop it.”
Registration for the Green Dot Painter class is online on the Kentucky Creative Facebook page. The sessions will be recorded so that future projects can be done with other groups, as well as watch it via Facebook live. The class is free and participants will be able to take their paintings home. All supplies will be provided.
Taylor also noted that if someone was unable to sign up for a class to message her privately and she will try to accommodate them for a one-on-one session.
The fourth grant that was awarded was Lay’s Green Dot Walks and Paint Parties. Lay hosts community walks to promote physical activity throughout the year, so White said that Lay will be combining her walks with the Green Dot concepts, as well as handing out informational items about what people can do to prevent violence.
“She is going to do a bullying prevention storybook walk at two of the Farmers Markets,” White said. “She is also providing two paint parties at the housing authority complexes in Williamsburg to talk about how interpersonal violence affects people long term and what people can do to prevent violence.”
A Green Dot representative will be at each event to speak and answer any questions the public may have. Lay began this project at a Bike Rodeo last week, other dates for these events will be released at a later date.
“We hope that community members take away that no one or no one group can prevent violence on their own, but there are things that we all can do to prevent violence and that when we all work together we can make Whitley County even better by looking out for one another, being kind, and doing our part,” White said. “We also hope that there will be groups that reach out to us for further training. We have an overview speech that we can provide as well as a longer training that we can provide to community groups/businesses that will teach them out to recognize potentially violent situations and how they can react in a way that is safe and comfortable for them. It also teaches how to do easy things that promote safety.”
White said that requests for training can be made to her.
