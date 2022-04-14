Local artist Michael Hall's work on display at art center; Reception set for Saturday

The Whitley County Cooperative Extension Community Art Center will be celebrating the work of local artist Michael Hall this weekend with an artist reception after his art has been on display at the center over the past month. An artist reception will be held on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the art center with live music, refreshments and a "live art" demonstration at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the free event. | Photo Courtesy of Whitley County Cooperative Extension Fine Arts