KEAVY — At just 21 years old, Sarah Loy owns her own business that provides for her family and has reached people in all 50 states and in five different countries.
In 2019, Loy was sitting in the NICU where her newborn daughter, Everleigh, was being cared for when the idea for her business came in the most unexpected of ways.
“When my daughter was in the NICU, I would sit and watch YouTube videos and there was a YouTuber that I saw who was about ready to have her baby and she did a hospital bag haul and she had a paci clip in it,” Loy said. “I thought it was really cool, so I wanted to get Everleigh one and I looked but then I was like ‘you know, I could probably just make that.’ I’m not artistic or anything but I’ve always liked just sitting down and making things. So, when she was in the NICU, we went to Hobby Lobby and that’s when they carried beads, so I made Everleigh one and then I made one for the little boy that was across from her in the NICU that ended up passing away.”
And so, Teething Tots Company, LLC was born.
Two years later, Loy’s business is booming, making sales all across the world and working with celebrities like former American Idol contestant Gabby Barrett and Amy Slaton from the TLC show "1,000-Lb Sisters".
Teething Tots offers a wide range of teething products from pacifier clips to keychains to teething rattles, all Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) tested and certified. Teething Tots also offers wooden teething products, which are made of soft maple and cherry wood and are made in-house by Loy’s husband, Dakota.
When Loy’s business first took off, Dakota was still working full-time but the two finally had the financial stability for her husband to quit his full-time job and instead help Loy at their home in Keavy with taking care of their child and working on orders, as Loy had been doing all the work on her own, including putting the product together, packaging, sending invoices, answering emails and updating the website and social media pages.
“In the beginning of 2020, I was so overwhelmed that I needed him home with the baby or I needed extra hands to help me get orders out because I was getting behind,” Loy said. “I told him he could quit and work with me—it helps a lot. Even though he really just runs the machine, he’s able to keep Everleigh away from me and let me work.”
Loy went from assembling packages in her living room floor to her own workspace that the couple was able to build where Loy ships approximately 450 packages a month.
This year, Loy has hit over 12,000 members in her VIP group on Facebook. Loy also has 50 representatives, one from each state in the country, who help with advertising and answer any questions others have about the company, as well as keep Loy up to date on the latest trends.
Despite all her success, Loy looks back and still can’t believe where her business has taken her and how much it has helped her family.
“I always wanted to go to the grocery store and not have to use my calculator,” Loy said. “I always wanted to, when Everleigh was old enough, be able to pick something up and I could say ‘yeah, let’s get it.’ So I think that’s kind of what drove me. I just wanted to be able to have financial freedom and it turned into making six figures a year at 21 in less than two years with no college degree that pertains to this.
“We used to literally live with little to nothing. We used to have to borrow money to get groceries and things like that. We’re finally able to provide for ourselves and provide for others. I’m able to stay home, I’m able to be a wife, I’m able to be a mom. I’m able to do everything that people may have told me I wouldn’t have been able to do.”
Loy admitted that being a wife, a mother and a business owner isn’t always an easy balance.
“I love being home and I love being able to stay home with her but I have 12,000 people that depend on me and it’s hard and it breaks my heart when she’s like ‘mommy, play with me’ and I have to answer this email,” she said. “I think me being on my phone 24/7 is not good for my marriage or for Everleigh but I make it work. At the end of the day, if I have to sit in the floor and pretend like I’m eating pizza while answering emails, then that’s OK.”
Being a young mother and business owner, Loy hopes that her story inspires others to reach for their goals, no matter how big or small they may be.
“Anybody who wants to do something, no matter what anybody says, no matter where you’re from, you can do it,” she said.
Loy has some big goals for herself, as well, including reaching 20,000 members in her VIP group and shipping to 10 countries in total.
“I would love to have a huge warehouse and I would love to have a physical team and I do have a team virtually, like I said I have reps anywhere from Vermont to California, but I would just love to have a physical team and be somebody’s boss other than my husband’s,” Loy said.
Loy recently also began a new business venture, as she has opened an online children’s boutique, Ezzy Ruth Company, a sister shop to Teething Tots.
Teething Tots Co. will be hosting a spring small business vendors event on April 10 at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with 30 vendors expected to set up with items such as teethers, bows, clothing and baked goods.
You can follow Teething Tots Co. on a number of social media outlets. Facebook: Teething Tots Co. VIP, TikTok: teethingtotsco, Instagram: teethingtotsco_llc, Website: www.teethingtotsco.shop. You can also download the Teething Tots Co. to mobile device from the App Store.
