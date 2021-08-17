Lloyd Carter given Above and Beyond Award by Whitley BOE

WHITLEY COUNTY - The Whitley County School Board recognized bus driver trainer Lloyd Carter with the school district’s Above and Beyond Award during its monthly meeting Thursday.
“Each month we do Above and Beyond,” explained Superintendent John Siler. “What we do is recognize somebody in the school district that has done just that.”
Siler said Carter was recommended for the award by the district’s Director of Transportation Bobby Blakley.
“Though several of his responsibilities and tasks are obvious, the seriousness and in-depth preparation that takes place is not so transparent,” Blakley wrote in a letter read by Siler during Thursday’s meeting.
As the district’s bus driver trainer, Siler said Carter was responsible for helping train 60 drivers who drive approximately 3,000 miles a day around the county picking up and dropping off Whitley County students. For example, Carter teaches drivers how to perform general inspections of the district’s buses before they take off on their trips.
“Techniques are taught from not only the legal side of operating a bus, but Lloyd also shares his personal experiences to help them to become more efficient, not only for bus operations, but also managing students during the ride, loading and unloading of students,” Blakley wrote.
Blakley said Carter also helps ensure those 60 drivers keep their certifications and trainings which allow them to transport students.
“Lloyd is an asset to his colleagues and this department,” wrote Blakley. “To my knowledge, he’s never refused helping anyone with a request. He demonstrates positive and uplifting behaviors, setting a great example of what a team player means. He’s a dedicated employee and I am proud nominate him for the Above and Beyond Award.”
