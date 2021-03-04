Little Lambs students give goody bags to officers

A group of students from Little Lambs Preschool and After-School presented officers with the Corbin Police Department goody bags on Wednesday afternoon. Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson (left) and Corporal Lonnie Sawyers (right) accepted the goody bags on behalf of the police department. Little Lambs Director Tysha Stamper said she and her students wanted to recognize and thank the Corbin Police Department for all their hard work after such a difficult year, presenting each officer with their own goody bag filled with things like hand sanitizer, salve, candy, granola bars and car bar air fresheners. | Photo by Emily Adams-Bentley

