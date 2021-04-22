While driving down the highway, you are likely to see litter scattered along the roadways, floating in creeks or even on the sidewalks.
It’s an issue that we have all throughout the world, including right here in the Tri-County, and while our local officials and community members are working to tackle the issue, littering is something that unfortunately is likely to continue until people are made aware of the impact it actually has.
Litter can be defined as any kind of trash thrown in small amounts, especially in places where it doesn’t belong. Littered roadsides aren’t just eye sores, garbage dumped improperly is actually very harmful to the environment.
According to a 2009 National Visible Litter Survey and Litter Cost Study, over 51 billion pieces of litter appear on United States roadways each year, costing the U.S. more than $11.5 billion each year in cleanup costs.
Litter can impact public health, it can be a fire hazard, it endangers our wildlife and litter can cause some serious damage to waterways.
According to Green Matters, litter can pollute the water, air and soil in our environments, impacting people, animals and entire ecosystems. A report by Ocean Crusaders says that it is estimated that over one million animals die each year after ingesting, or becoming entrapped in, improperly discarded trash. Litter also facilitates the spread of disease, as improperly disposed trash can carry harmful bacteria and diseases.
Litter can affect our local tourism industries and our quality of life, as well, as the presence of litter in a community decreases property values by seven percent, according to the National Litter Survey.
According to EarthDay.org, cigarette butts are the most common form of plastic waste in the world with approximately 4.5 trillion individual butts polluting our global environment.
Despite what many believe, cigarette butts are actually not harmless.
Cigarette butts are made of cellulose acetate, a man-made plastic material and contain hundreds of toxic chemicals. While cigarette filters, can take up to 10 years to completely degrade, the chemicals they release may remain in the environment for many more years beyond that.
While becoming educated on the impact of littering is an important first step, in order to tackle the issue, we must find other ways to help keep our communities clean such as recycling, participating in community cleanup events or just simply waiting until a trash bin is nearby before disposing of your trash. All these things are helping to work towards a cleaner, healthier environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.