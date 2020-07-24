LAUREL COUNTY - A Lily woman had two cases sent to the grand jury after Judge John Paul Chappell found probable cause Tuesday in Laurel County District Court.
Nikita Hedrick, 30, was in court virtually Tuesday after being arrested in two separate cases the week of July 12.
Deputy Robert Reed with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department testified during Hedrick’s preliminary hearing for the first case.
According to Reed’s testimony, on July 12, Hedrick reportedly shot into the victim’s house. When deputies responded, they were informed that there was a weapon inside the residence. Deputies entered the residence and located Hedrick and a pink backpack which she said belonged to her. Inside the backpack, deputies found needles. In another bag, deputies located digital scales, money and drugs.
Reed testified that deputies located substances which were identified as marijuana, methamphetamine as well as pills and two firearms.
In her first case, Hedrick was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Reed testified that on July 12 Hedrick had a medical incident that resembled a “seizure or overdose” and was transported to the hospital.
Hedrick was also arrested on July 15 by the London Police Department and booked into the Laurel County Detention Center.
Sgt. Eric Wilkerson testified in court Tuesday for Hedrick’s second preliminary hearing.
Wilkerson testified that on July 15, the department received a complaint that Hedrick had entered the victim’s residence. When officers arrived, the victim informed them that he had security cameras. Using the footage from the cameras, officers were able to identify Hedrick.
The victim told officers that Hedrick had tried to use a ladder to enter a window, but when the attempt was unsuccessful, she used a shovel to open the back door of the residence.
The victim reported that the only thing that was noticed missing was a syringe that belonged to the victim’s dog which is a diabetic.
After the testimony from both officers, probable cause was found in both cases. They will be sent to the grand jury on Aug. 21 to see if Hedrick will be indicted on the cases and sent to circuit court.
Hedrick had another medical incident while in court virtually. She collapsed while on camera and deputies at the jail responded immediately. No other information is known about her condition or what caused her to collapse. The jail could not provide any information due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, also known as HIPAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.