Lily native Silas House named editor of Fireside Industries

LEXINGTON — Lily native and bestselling author, journalist, and activist Silas House has been named editor of Fireside Industries, an imprint of the University Press of Kentucky in partnership with the Hindman Settlement School.
“Fireside Industries strives to publish creative work by authors with unique perspectives, diverse backgrounds, and compelling voices, who are telling the complex stories of Appalachia and rural America,” said House immediately following the announcement. “I’m excited to formally announce my appointment as editor for this ambitious imprint."
Born of the relationship between the Hindman Settlement School and the University Press of Kentucky, the imprint—founded in 2018—aims to be a publisher of work that pays homage to the past while also keeping our eyes on the future. Many of Fireside Industries’ books will be new acquisitions, along with the occasional reissue of older works.
House’s writing has appeared in Time, The Atlantic, Ecotone, The Advocate, Garden and Gun, and Oxford American. He serves on the fiction faculty at the Spalding School of Creative Writing, as the NEH Chair at Berea College, and as a member of the Hindman Settlement School Board of Directors.
House is also a member of the Fellowship of Southern Writers, the recipient of three honorary doctorates, and is the winner of the Nautilus Award, an EB White Award, the Appalachian Book of the Year, the Storylines Prize from the New York Public Library/NAV Foundation, the Lee Smith Award, as well as many other prestigious accolades.
“As editor, it will be my honor to discover new writers and work that reflect the experiences of underrepresented Appalachians and rural people, as well as reintroducing established texts and writers that deserve a second look," House said.
Fireside Industries is named in honor of the early Hindman Settlement that taught a broad range of basic skills to boarding students. The cabin in which the students’ work was conducted was christened the Fireside Industries Cabin in 1911 and served as the Hindman office for more than half a century until the ravages of time finally forced its demolition in the early 21st century. The imprint pays homage to this history as the Settlement looks toward its future.
