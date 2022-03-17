CORBIN — Two individuals were arrested by the Corbin Police Department on separate incidences on Tuesday.
At approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Corbin Police Department was contacted by Laurel County 911 about a complaint of a stolen vehicle.
According to the press release, the suspects from the theft were known to be staying at the Econo Lodge off the Cumberland Falls Highway. Officers conducted an investigation and determined that the two suspects were staying at the motel but had allegedly not been back since the vehicle had been stolen.
Later Tuesday afternoon, the Corbin Police Department was notified that the suspects had returned to the motel and officers responded to the scene where they located the stolen vehicle backed into a parking spot at the business.
“The suspects were detained by officers after a lengthy time waiting on them to comply and exit the room they were known to occupy,” the release read.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Christopher McCulley, 39, of Lily was in possession of the recently stolen vehicle.
He was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Laurel County and was charged with receiving stolen property greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000. He is set to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday in Whitley County District Court.
The second individual that was arrested by the Corbin Police Department on Tuesday was Robert Trabish, 37, of Williamsburg who was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after officers say he entered the lobby of the Corbin Police Department screaming at them.
According to a police report, Trabish entered the lobby of the Corbin Police Department screaming at staff through the reception window saying, “I’m going to get you all.” Trabish also attempted to shove a sweatshirt through the mail drawer.
Sergeant Jeff Hill, Ptl. William Stewart and Detective Robbie Hodge observed the Trabish’s actions and detained him in front of Corbin City Hall as he was attempting to leave.
Trabish was released from Whitley County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon and is set for arraignment at 1 p.m. Thursday in Whitley County District Court.
Officers determined that Trabish was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him. Trabish was charged with terroristic threatening and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
