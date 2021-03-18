LILY — A Lily man was arrested on Wednesday morning after Laurel County Sheriff's Office followed up on a theft investigation.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards along with Detective Robert Reed arrested Jonathan Lynn Brumagen, age 29, of Bill Karr Road, Lily at approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
The arrest occurred off Bill Karr Road in Lily while deputies were conducting a follow-up investigation into the reported theft of a handgun, security camera, and other items allegedly taken during a break in from a garage of a Parkside Drive residence without the owner’s permission on Tuesday morning.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators located a reported stolen handgun, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. It was also reported that Brumagen was a convicted felon.
Brumagen was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Hel was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
