KCEOC will offer the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) during this time to provide assistance with alleviating high energy costs for low-income Kentuckians who live in Knox County. The LIHEAP program helps keep children and families comfortable, cool and warm during the tough summer and winter months.
The LIHEAP Summer Cooling Program as part of emergency procedures will only offer applications by appointment only at this time. Appointments can be provided via curbside and electronic application processing. The KCEOC LIHEAP Summer Cooling Crisis and Subsidy Programs will continue operating with emergency procedures through October 30 or sooner if funds are depleted. The programs will only be providing assistance for electric usage.
The LIHEAP Crisis Program as part of emergency procedures will be accepting past due notices from metered utility vendors. Applicants can apply with a late or past due notice if needed. The assistance provided will be 50% of the past due amount. The assistance provided will count toward the $600 dollar maximum crisis benefit. The income eligibility requirements have been changed to State Median Income. Please see the attached chart for more details.
To apply: An application by Appointment only which can be made from July the 1st through October 30th if funds are still available. Please contact KCEOC CAP LIHEAP at staff at 606-595-8062 or 606-546-3152 for more information or in order to schedule an appointment.
In the event of electrical outage, computer problems, or other technical issues, the applicants will be scheduled within the next business day. Applicants with scheduled appointments are required to arrive within ten minutes prior to their appointment. Applicants who are late for a scheduled appointment can be rescheduled or seen as a walk-in on the same day. Applicant's who are unable to keep their appointment should call and cancel within twenty four hours of their scheduled appointment. Applicants will be rescheduled for an upcoming appointment based on need and availability with the appointment being rescheduled for no later than three business days.
Please contact KCEOC LIHEAP staff for scheduling. The LIHEAP program will accept applications from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Disabled, Home-bound and seniors who need assistance applying may contact LIHEAP staff in order to request further application assistance.Location: KCEOC, CAP Main Office, 5448 North Highway, U.S. 25E, Suite A, Gray, KY 40734
