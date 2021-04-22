CORBIN - The potential for later games and soccer practices held at the Corbin Civic Center is becoming reality thanks to the Corbin City Commission approving a project bid that would see lights installed around the field.
The $60,985 awarded bid would see Kyova Electric out of Ashland, Kentucky install the wooden light poles around the facility’s fields which are used for local leagues and as practice space for Corbin’s boys and girls soccer teams.
City Manager Marlon Sams said Kyova Electric was the same company who had previously installed lights around the city’s Rotary Park, and that they’re the same company installing new lights at Corbin High School’s football field in June. Sams was informed by the company that it would be able to work both projects simultaneously.
“I know we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years now. I’m anxious to get it started, personally,” commented Mayor Suzie Razmus, echoing earlier remarks from Sams about practice times and other events having to be cut short due to the earlier sunsets in the fall. “That [field] is used very extensively by a lot of people, and they need to have some lighting up there,” she added.
The commission also held discussions concerning unpaid property code violations. Commissioner Seth Reeves asked to have the discussion added to the agenda, saying he had been informed of several properties that have failed to meet the city’s code located on Roy Kidd Avenue near the middle school.
“They just need to be cleaned up,” he said. “It looks bad now that school’s back in. All of the traffic goes down through there.”
Reeves said he had spoken to the the city’s Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Allen Benfield, who said he had issued violations, but Reeves said those individuals simply were not paying. City Attorney Bob Hammons said the city’s code enforcement board would need to meet and place a lien on the properties in which a citation had been issued. Once the liens are placed, the city commission could then vote to enforce those liens on the properties. The code enforcement board is scheduled to meet again on May 3.
Kellene Turner, who has teamed-up with the Cumberland Arts Project, pitched a project idea to the commission that would see local traffic boxes decorated by local artists. Drawing inspiration from cities across the country, Turner suggested allowing local artists to paint or create designs that could be transposed to wraps that would cover the traffic control boxes. She said the designs and artwork could be changed every so often to allow for upkeep of the boxes. Turner said the city could fund the project through grants, partnerships, or sponsorships from local businesses. She noted the need to create a committee who could help overlook the project.
“They would add a little bit art,” Turner said. “They would create a different kind of maybe mini mural trail that people could follow, as well as attention to ways that we’re investing back into our community.”
While the commission was receptive to Turner’s suggestions, Sams said the city would first have to contact the state, as it owns the traffic control boxes.
Later in the meeting, the commission authorized Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick to add an account for seized items in the Corbin Police Department.
Hedrick explained to the commission that typically when his department seizes money as the result of an arrest, that money is being kept in a safe located in the department’s evidence area. Depending on the outcome of the individual’s court case, that money is either forfeited into a forfeiture account, or returned back to that individual. Hedrick said opening up an account would allow the department to deposit any more seized.
“If we have to return it, we can just write a check or then we can just transfer it over to an account,” he explained. “That way we’re not handling cash.”
In other city business, the commission:
-Authorized the City Manager to advertise for a recreational director, as well as advertise for cell phone services, landfill, blacktop, and stone bids for fiscal year 2022.
-Granted permission to the City Manager and City Attorney to draft an ordinance prohibiting street parking along Hamlin Avenue to Ford Street near Corbin Middle School.
-Approved a temporary use license for Sweeties owner, Jim Brusso, granting him permission to close off 32 feet of an alley located behind 315 North Main Street and 107 North Depot Street, which runs along the Sweeties property, for additional outdoor seating during the summer months.
-Reappointed Ron Hurd to the Corbin Industrial Development Incorporation for a three-year term. Hurd’s new term will expire on April 17, 2024.
-Approved the first reading of Ordinance 2021-3, an ordinance repealing Ordinance No. 1507, originally enacted in 1940, in its entirety. The old ordinance prohibits any city officer from engaging, directly or indirectly, in the sale of beer or an other alcoholic liquor. Commissioner Brandon Shepherd abstained from voting.
-Approved Resolution 2021-3, which approves the execution of a municipal aid co-op contract between the City of Corbin and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for the fiscal year 2022.
