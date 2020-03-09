CORBIN — One school readiness program is not only helping to make sure students are ready for kindergarten but it’s also teaching the importance of personal space and mindfulness.
Recently the Whitley County Extension office partnered with the Corbin Public Library to offer Stories, Songs and Stretches, a 45 minute school-readiness program to children 3 to 6 in age.
Matti Cornelius, Whitley County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, said it’s something that she wishes she would have had as a young girl growing up.
“When you’re little, you get told to be still and this is some way to get that energy out,” Cornelius said.
Cornelius was trained on the program and said it’s partly about helping young children learn where their body is, while incorporating books and reading. The instructors have children move as they are being read to. Things such dance, numbers and colors are just some of the topics worked on in the class.
With three classes completed Cornelius said the children are soaking it in. What seems to really be working is the movements with the reading. Cornelius said this seems to help the children retain the information that they learn.
The program is offered at the Corbin Public Library and is free. Parents and adults are encouraged to stay with children. Classes begin at 10 a.m. on March 13, 20 and 27 upstairs at the Corbin Public Library. Participants should wear clothes that they can move around in.
While the class is currently being offered at the library, Cornelius said they are welcome to take it anywhere that is willing to host them.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to participate in the activities, according to Cornelius, that way if the child wants to do this at home they will be ready. The program also focuses on the idea of togetherness, such as reading together.
Both the adults and the children seem to be responding well thus far.
“Kids love to fold and bend and move,” said Cornelius. “I think the yoga moves are really good for them.”
