The Corbin Public Library Summer Reading Program continues as each Tuesday offers crafts and activities for kids of all ages. The theme this week was Ocean Conservation. | Photos by Cole Parke
featured
Library offers crafts, activities for Summer Reading Program
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Noe, 80, of Corbin, died Monday, June 20, 2022. Funeral 1 p.m. Friday at Corbin Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial at McFarland Cemetery. Visitation noon Friday. Knox Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Denise Marie Hinkle, age 55, of Corbin, KY, passed away on June 14, 2022, at St. Joseph London. Born in Campbell County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Stewart Miller. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her husband, Kenneth. Denise was Kenneth's devoted fishin…
Most Popular
Articles
- KSP trooper from London indicted for conspiracy and obstruction
- 18-year-old woman dies, 3 injured in Laurel County crash
- Corbin Little League releases All-Star rosters
- Cima named to the Lexington Sporting U15 Top Team
- Over 50 indicted by Whitley County grand jury
- Kadie Carmichael drives in five runs during Corbin 8-year-old All-Stars' 14-3 win over North Laurel
- Knox County Middle School achievement provides roadmap for schools throughout Kentucky on learning recovery
- Whitley BOE recognizes retiring staff
- HEADING TO STATE: Kasen Hart drives in four runs during Corbin 7U All-Stars' 9-0 win over Knox County All-Stars
- Logan honored with Above and Beyond award
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.