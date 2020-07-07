Library offering curbside services during first phase of re-opening

CORBIN — Although, the Corbin Public Library had considered re-opening on June 15 after months of being closed, they have decided to stay closed and offer a softer type of opening. This however, has not stopped the success of the summer reading program.
While Corbin Public Library Director Donna Chadwell is looking forward to opening the doors and serving the community members once again, the safety of the staff and patrons is top priority. During the closure, the library has been offering limited curbside services and continues to do so.
In their first phase of re-opening they are offering curbside services, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. which will include the following: Book/DVD Checkout, Summer Reading Kit Pickup, Copies, Faxing, Prints (you must be able to send the files that you need printed to the library e-mail) and WiFi is available in the parking lot.
The library gives away 50 summer reading kits each week, according to Chadwell.
The Knox Promise Neighborhood has purchased books to be given away during each week of summer reading. Each week a specific author is highlighted as well.
Tuesday and Thursday is craft day and the supplies for these crafts can be picked up at the library. Tuesday is for younger children and Thursday is for teens.
Monday is the ideal day to pick up the kits, but Chadwell said any day is fine. The show airs five days a week on the summer reading website.
The summer reading program is half way complete.
“We’re getting positive feedback,” said Chadwell. “Some people are coming every week. I’m hearing people say they’re thankful this gives the kids something to do with not having as many activities available in the summer.”
Chadwell said the patrons have really adjusted well.
“They can call ahead and check out books and we will take them out to them,” added Chadwell. “Last week we started letting people in the building on a limited basis. I was planning on opening but when the cases went up I changed my mind.”
Chadwell said she and her staff are trying to do their best to keep community members safe and meet them at their comfort level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.