LAUREL COUNTY - A Lexington man charged with murder appeared in Laurel County District Court for a preliminary hearing.
Edward D. Brewer, 42, was arrested July 3 in connection with a homicide. The victim, James L. Mays, 53, of Lexington, was found in Levi Jackson State Park near the amphitheater on July 1.
Brewer was connected to the homicide through the London Police Department officers investigation.
Brewer is currently being housed in the Laurel County Detention Center and is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.
He is expected to be back in court Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.
Also in Laurel County District Court Tuesday was a London man arrested for first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.
Charles O. Shores, 24, was arrested July 6 after a complaint warrant was issued and appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the affidavit on the warrant, provided by Gary Mehler with the Laurel County Sheriff, the victim to Mehler that Shores “pulled her hair, shoved her to the ground several times, slapped her on the left side of her face and wrapped the inside portion of his arm around her mouth and nose cutting off her breathing.”
According to the warrant, the victim was 16 weeks pregnant when the altercation was reported to have taken place.
The victim told Mehler that this was not the first time he had done this. She reported that the last time occurred approximately three and a half weeks ago.
Shores is expected back in court Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.
Timothy Leach was also in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Leach was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening on July 4.
According to the arrest citation filed by R. Reed with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, Leach forced his way into the home of his estranged wife’s house, kicked in the bedroom door and attacked his wife’s new boyfriend with a pocket knife.
Leach reportedly cut the victim on his stomach and on his right arm.
According to the arrest citation, Leach also made threats towards a deputy while in route to the jail. The threats included cutting off the deputy’s head, stabbing him and forcing the deputy to shoot Leach because he wanted to “suicide by cop.”
Leach is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond and is expected back in court Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.