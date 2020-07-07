LAUREL COUNTY — A Lexington man charged with murder in connection to the body found in Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park on Wednesday was arraigned in Laurel County District Court Monday.
Edward D. Brewer, 42, was connected to the homicide through the London Police Department officers investigation Thursday. Brewer was arrested and charged with the murder of James L. Mays, 53, of Lexington, according to a press release from the London Police Department.
London Police Department was dispatched to the City of London's Levi Jackson Park at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday regarding a deceased male found near the park's amphitheater.
Lt. Jessie Williams led the initial death investigation and an autopsy was conducted by the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort. The medical examiner determined that the death of Mays was a homicide.
Brewer was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. He was being held on a $300,000 cash bond.
Brewer is expected to be in court July 14 at 11 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.
Also arraigned in Whitley County District Court was Timothy Leach and Rick Smith.
Leach is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
Rick Smith is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening. He was being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Both Leach and Smith are set for preliminary hearings on July 14 at 11 a.m.
