Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors presents check to Chamber of Commerce

Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Carpenter accepts a check for $2,500 from Tommy Black on behalf of Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors. The money is to support economic development efforts by the Chamber. | Photo by Erin Cox

