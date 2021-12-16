Lewallen honored as Difference Maker for fostering love of reading at Corbin Elementary

CORBIN — Emily Lewallen, the library media specialist at Corbin Elementary, was recognized as Corbin Independent School District's Difference Maker in December during last week's Board of Education meeting.
The award is given to one staff member in the district each month and Lewallen was honored for her dedication to fostering a love of reading in her students at Corbin Elementary School.
Lewallen has nine years experience and started out teaching math. When she moved to the library media specialist position, she said she found her dream job.
"I'm a strong believer in students reading books that they like and find interesting, regardless of level, topic or genre because that's what keeps kids reading and helps them fall in love with it. Personally, reading has made a huge impact in my life and I long for all students to have the same experience," she said.
Lewallen started a book club at the school that has 16 to 20 students show up every week. She hosted a pumpkin character contest where students decorated pumpkins as their favorite book character.
She set a book fair goal that the students exceeded, resulting in Principal Chris Webb having to wear a University of Kentucky shirt and to take a pie in the face.
"It's so cool to know that I'm making a difference and doing something that I love and the kids like it," she said through tears. "I'm really humbled and thankful."
Webb said Lewallen's passion that she showed in her tears as she spoke to the board members is the passion she shows every day at school.
"That's why the kids love her class," he said, noting that he had been told from parents that their children love her class and come to school looking forward to going to her class.
