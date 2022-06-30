'Let Freedom Ring' set for Monday

WILLIAMSBURG — Celebrate Independence Day with the Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the Kentucky Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (KYSSAR) and the William Whitley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as the two organizations host their annual “Let Freedom Ring!” event.
The event will be held Monday, July 4, beginning at 11 a.m. on the University of the Cumberlands campus’ Patriot Park which is located in front of the Hutton School of Business, near the Liberty Bell replica.
“Let Freedom Ring!” is open to the public and will last approximately 45 minutes. It will include a singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” led by University of the Cumberlands Professor of Music Dr. Jeff Smoak, a citing of the SAR pledge and the American’s Creed and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
“Normally we have a guest speaker but this year, we have decided to read the Declaration of Independence in its entirety,” said Dr. David Etter, president of Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter.
Following the reading of the Declaration of Independence, Judge Eugene Siler will read the Preamble to the Constitution and Smoak will lead a singing of “God Bless America” before celebrating the signing of the Declaration of Independence by ringing the university’s replica of the Liberty Bell 13 times, which has become a tradition each year on Independence Day.
The first nationwide bell ringing celebration was held on July 4, 1963, after an act of Congress was passed to honor the original 13 states represented by those who signed the Declaration of Independence.
The event will end with a recessional read by the SAR.
“We do this because we hope that people will think about more than just fireworks or parades or things like that, that they’ll think about what happened in the beginning,” Etter said of the event. He also hopes that those in attendance of the event will become better informed and motivated citizens by partaking in Monday’s events.
Guests of the event will be seated in chairs provided by the university and underneath tents or canopies that have been provided by Croley Funeral Home. The event will be moved into a room inside the university’s Hutton School of Business should there be inclement weather during the event.
Etter hopes that community members will come be a part of this special Independence Day event.
“We want as many people to come as feel so inclined,” he said.
