'Let Freedom Ring' event set for Saturday at UC

WILLIAMSBURG - The Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the Kentucky Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (KYSSAR) and the William Whitley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will host the "Let Freedom Ring!” event on the University of the Cumberlands campus Saturday.
“We do this to celebrate the founding of our country and to encourage one another and all reddens and citizens to the the same,” said Dr. David Etter, president of Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter.
Beginning at 11 a.m. at the university’s Patriot Park, located in front of the Hutton School of Business near the Liberty Bell replica, the "Let Freedom Ring!” is open and free for the public to attend.
“We have done this for many years,” added Etter. “We have secured permission from the university to use the area near their replica of the Liberty Bell due to its symbolism regarding the purpose of the American Revolution.”
The first nationwide bell ringing celebration was held on July 4, 1963, after an act of Congress was passed to honor the original 13 states represented by those who signed the Declaration of Independence, with bells being rung 13 times at exactly 2 p.m. each year on Independence Day.
While it won’t happen at exactly 2 p.m., Etter said the replica of the Liberty Bell will rang 13 times in honor of the 13 colonies during Saturday’s event.
Guests of the event will be seated under three tents or canopies that will be placed side-by-side in an attempt to follow social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus.
The event will be moved into the the university’s Gatliff Chapel located on the opposite end of campus should there be inclement weather Saturday.
The ”Let Freedom Ring!” event will feature Judge Eugene E. Siler, Jr., Senior Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, as a guest speaker.
“Judge Siler was asked to be our speaker this year because of his association with the justice system of our country, and because of his many years of experience and demonstrated wisdom as a Navy officer, lawyer, and a judge,” noted Etter.
Judge Siler is a Williamsburg native and a United States Navy veteran serving as a Midshipman in 1957. Siler went on to earn multiple degrees from Vanderbilt University, the University of Virginia School of Law, and Georgetown University Law Center, all the while also serving as United States Naval Reserve Lieutenant from 1958 to 1983.
Siler was in private practice in Williamsburg for approximately six-years before becoming a county attorney in Whitley County. He then went on to become the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky before being nominated by President Gerald Ford on September 19, 1975, to a joint seat on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.
In 1991, President George H. W. Bush nominated Siler to a seat on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Siler assumed senior status on December 31, 2001.
