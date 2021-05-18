WHITLEY COUNTY — Despite COVID-19 vaccinations sites popping up throughout the community and it being easier than ever to get vaccinated, less than 30 percent of Whitley County residents are fully vaccinated.
According to statistics provided by the Whitley County Health Department, as of Friday 26.9 percent of Whitley County residents are fully vaccinated with 32.5 percent of residents being at least 12, 35.7 percent of residents at least 18 years old and 69.6 percent of residents at least 65 years of age.
“I think we are doing relatively well within our region,” said Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein. “However, we have fallen behind the Kentucky averages overall. I am very happy with the proportion of seniors who are vaccinated in our community. I am excited we can start vaccinating youth.
“I’m hopeful that our young adults will continue to take advantage of opportunities to get vaccinated. Our youth want to do summer activities, play sports, and avoid quarantine. People don’t want to have to take time off work because they or a family member is quarantined or sick. Vaccination is your ticket back to normal.”
With case numbers continuing to remain low, Rein said that currently the county is not seeing any cases in long-term care facilities, which is great news after being overrun much of this past year.
“The recent deaths we have experienced have not been associated with long-term care either,” Rein said. “It’s a testament to our facilities' incredibly hard work around infection prevention and getting their residents and staff vaccinated.”
Rein said the county is continuing to see a lot of household transmission, meaning family members passing it to other family members within the home.
“We have seen cases in youth, but schools continue to work hard to prevent spread as soon as they get reports from parents, and I think that’s gone a long way to avoid major disruptions,” Rein said.
Rein also gave her thoughts on the CDC’s newest guidance on mask and face coverings for those who are fully vaccinated.
The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
“I am thrilled that the science is so supportive of the effectiveness of the vaccines as to allow these changes,” Rein said. “I hope it is encouraging for those who haven’t gotten around to getting their vaccine yet.
“I hope it does not impact our case numbers. I don’t think it will as long as those who are not yet fully vaccinated continue to follow the mask guidance. Personal responsibility is important and will continue to be important as we move back to normal.”
Visit www.vaccinefinder.org to find a vaccination site nearest you.
