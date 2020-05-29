KNOX COUNTY -- The historic Lend-A-Hand Center has partnered with a feeding program to help serve the community, keeping true to its mission and original foundational principles started in 1958.
The center's mission is to lend a hand and improve the quality of life of people in southeastern Kentucky through educational, spiritual, health, and social services. The center has a rich history of community outreach programs including home healthcare, nurse midwifery services, 4-H, tutoring, children's camps, agricultural programs, and religious activities all started by Irma Gall and the late Peggy Kemner.
Charles Carnes and his family took over the center in 2019 and have been working hard to restore old buildings, add animals to the land and bring back to life the richness that once surrounded the facility.
In doing so, the Lend-A-Hand Center had the opportunity to be a KCEOC summer food service site. On May 18, the center began handing out breakfast and lunch at the main center building. Meals can be picked up from 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The meals being served are nutritious, made fresh every day, and are free to all children under the age of 18.
All meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
"You wouldn't believe how many kids in our area do not have food," said Amanda Carnes, who helps operate the center. "Monday was our first day and we had 21 families. One lady had seven kids in her van."
Carnes said the children were so excited and she called it a blessing to be able to help. While the center is excited to help, organizers hope this exposure to the center will help those see Lend-A-Hand is still there to help the community in any way that they can.
Church groups have continued to be instrumental in showing up and doing volunteer work on the property. However they were counting on groups of volunteers coming this spring and summer, however that is currently up in the air with the coronavirus pandemic. Churches and community members have also donated money to the center.
"We almost have the upstairs finished and have finished several rooms," said Carnes about the center's main building. "We're working on getting more donations for the roof."
The roof is the center's main concern. Thankfully they've received a grant through Berea College that will cover most of it.
The Lend-A-Hand Center is located at 3234 KY 718. To get to the Center coming from Barbourville: Go toward Pineville on 25E. Turn left onto 223. At the bridge by Dewitt school 223 turns into 718 and keep straight. At the volunteer fire station (red building) turn right to keep onto 718. Pass Walker Baptist Church and turn right onto Roaring Fork Road. Veer left at the V. Look for gravel road on the left and sign that says Lend-A-Hand road. Come down the gravel road and you will pass Irma's cabin and then continue on the gravel road and you will see the barn and the main Center building.
To make a donation to the Lend-A-Center visit their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.