Lawmakers react to mob storming the Capitol

The storming of the Capitol by a mob on Wednesday as the United States Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory drew heavy criticism and ultimately led to several legislators to not challenge the victory.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed senators as the Senate reconvened saying the Senate would not be intimidated.
“We are back at our posts. We will discharge our duty under the Constitution for our nation. And we are going to do it tonight," McConnell said. “This afternoon, Congress began the process of honoring the will of the American people and counting the Electoral College votes. We have fulfilled this solemn duty every four years for more than two centuries. Whether our nation has been at war or at peace, under all manner of threats, even during an ongoing armed rebellion and Civil War, the clockwork of our democracy has carried on."
He continued, “The United States and the United States Congress have faced down much greater threats than the unhinged crowd we saw today. We have never been deterred before and we will not be deterred today.
"They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed."
Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden’s win.
Loeffler said that the “violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress” were a “direct attack” on the “sanctity of the American democratic process.”
Loeffler has just days left in her term. She lost her Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock earlier Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) said in a statement, "Violence is never the answer....I am appalled to see Americans storming the Capitol in an effort to disrupt our very foundation of democracy. I believe every voice should be heard, but violent methods fall on deaf ears. I adamantly denounce the violence taking place in Washington, and threatening the lives of innocent individuals. We must maintain law and order in this country."
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy compared the protests at the U.S. Capitol to protests against racial injustice over the summer after the killing of George Floyd by police.
McCarthy said, “Mobs don’t rule America. Laws rule America. It was true when our cities were burning this summer and it is true now.”
The comment got loud applause from Republicans. Democrats in the chamber sat silently.
Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, was killed in May after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he said he couldn’t breathe.
McCarthy, an ally of Trump’s, said Wednesday was the “saddest day” he’s ever had in Congress.
He said: “It is clear this Congress will not be the same after today.”
Associated Press contributed to this story.
