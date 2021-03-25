PADUCAH, Ky. — The Bryant Law Center, PSC announced two $1,000 scholarships for Kentucky students through their Educating Kentucky Scholarships.
“We believe firmly in the benefits of education in creating a better future for our great commonwealth of Kentucky and across the country,” says Mark Bryant, Founder at Bryant Law Center, PSC.
The firm will award two $1,000 scholarships to students planning to attend a Kentucky college or university in the fall of 2021.
● The first $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Kentucky senior.
● The second $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a college student enrolled in and continuing in a Kentucky college or university.
Bryant Law Center’s 2021 Educating Kentucky Scholarship contest is open to students who are U.S. residents living in the commonwealth of Kentucky and attending, or planning to attend a Kentucky institute of higher education.
The submission period ends on March 31. Scholarships will be awarded for the Fall 2021 semester, and winners will be announced on May 1 on www.bryantpsc.com and on the firm’s social media channels. Winners will also be contacted directly.
In order to participate in the video essay contest, applicants must present a 2-4 minute video essay. The winners will be selected by our committee based on the originality and merit of the essay.
For more information on the criteria and rules for scholarship submissions and to submit an application, interested applicants should visit Bryant Law Center’s official scholarship page.
About Bryant Law Center, PSC: The Bryant Law Center, PSC is a law firm located in Paducah, KY and serves all of Western Kentucky and Louisville. The firm’s practice areas include personal injury law, mass torts, workers’ compensation cases, divorce, and criminal law.
