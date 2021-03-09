Laurel, Whitley now in COVID 'orange zone'

TRI-COUNTY — Laurel and Whitley counties have made it to the orange zone once again, while Knox County remained in the red on Monday as just 15 counties in the state were still in the red.
The majority of Kentucky has made it to the orange zone several are yellow and one, Monroe County, was green with a 0 incidence rate.
Whitley has been in the orange zone since Friday and Laurel since Wednesday, meaning they have stayed below the 25 per 100,000 incidence rate that puts a county in the red. The seven-day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
An orange zone means the incidence rate is between 10 and 25, yellow is between 1 and 10, and green is less than 1.
Laurel County was at 23.5 on Monday, Whitley was at 15.4 and Knox County was at 33.5.
The Laurel County Health Department gave its weekly report on Monday with 120 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The highest one day total was from last Tuesday with 28 new cases and the lowest was Sunday, March 7, with six new cases.
While the health department did not give an active case total, it did report 27 are currently hospitalized and 11 of the active cases are within congregate settings.
The health department also noted there were five deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death had not yet been determined as COVID-19. These deaths will be reviewed by the state COVID-19 death review committee, according to the Laurel County Health Department. Those deaths were not included in the county's total death count of 45 as of Monday since they had not been confirmed.
In its daily report, the Whitley County Health Department reported 25 new cases on Monday, bringing the county to 57 active cases. One of those cases is hospitalized.
The Knox County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county's active cases to 130.
Whitley County has had a total of 3,425 cases, Knox County has had a total of 3,221 and Laurel has had 6,296.
On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced 834,130 Kentuckians – 25% of Kentucky adults – have now received at least one dose of one of three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. Beshear also announced Kentucky has now seen eight straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases. Today’s COVID-19 report includes the lowest number of new cases since Sept. 14.
“This is the exact type of trajectory we want to see as we are vaccinating people,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is in many ways a race against time against the variants. If we can continue that downward trajectory while increasing the number of people vaccinated, we can hopefully get to the end of this thing sooner rather than later. The President has made a promise that all adults who want to be vaccinated will be able to get their first shot by at least the end of May.”
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, updated Kentuckians on new guidance for fully vaccinated individuals from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“For adults who are fully vaccinated, the CDC is now saying those individuals within their own homes can gather in small groups with other fully vaccinated adults,” said Dr. Stack. “If vaccinated and unvaccinated people are mixed together in a gathering, generally you should still practice social distancing and wear your masks.
“The other guidance – and this is really important – when you are out in public settings, whether you are vaccinated or not, please wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands and continue to do those behaviors until we get everybody vaccinated, particularly the most vulnerable in society. There has also been no relaxation of the travel guidance by the CDC yet in relation to vaccination status. The new guidance released today is great news overall, but we still have to be careful.”
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases Monday: 331
New deaths Monday: 10
Positivity rate: 4.06%
Total deaths: 4,829
Currently hospitalized: 539
Currently in ICU: 161
Currently on ventilator: 82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.